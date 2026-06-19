‘What’s an automatic green flag when you visit someone’s home?’ – 21 subtle ways someone’s house tells you they’re a keeper

Life r/AskReddit

Meeting someone for the first time in public is one thing, but you get to know what somebody is really like, whether new friend or a romantic partner, when you visit their house for the first time.

They’ve been chatting about homes that don’t contain (hopefully metaphorical) skeletons in closets, or simply a disturbing lack of taste, on the AskReddit page after Beneficial-Memory-96 asked:

‘What’s an automatic green flag when you visit someone’s home?’

And lots of people chipped in with the things that would have them making their excuses and running a mile, like these…

1.

‘A clean toilet.’

–Legal_Campaign_408

2.

‘The home looks lived in rather than performative. Clean enough to be comfortable, but not so pristine that you’re afraid to sit down.’

–tom_bradley-vp

3.

‘When the hand towel in the bathroom doesn’t smell soured. I really dont want my hands to feel nastier after I wash my hands.’

–savannaraesterling

4.

‘Their decor reveals something about their taste and character, and isn’t just generic “art” that could belong in any staged home.’

–r0ckl0bsta

5.

‘Books that look read not just displayed.’

–drilledcloud

6.

‘No shitty slogans on the walls.’

–Batteredsoss

7.

‘Music playing or music collection displayed it’s welcoming and it’s usually a good Icebreaker conversation starter.’

–gen4lude

8.

‘Good lighting. Some people live like cave trolls.’

–Past-Wonder4987

9.

‘If they offer tea or coffee and bring a small plate of biscuits, cheese or fruit to share. Also if they have something on their walls like a painting. Also if there are books visible.

‘If they do all these then I will instantly relax and have a great time. Together they show hospitality, culture and curiosity or the ability to entertain oneself. Very much all green flags.’

–Euphoric_Cow_6145

10.

‘It’s already been said a few times, but pets. I have always been that guy where I go to someone’s house, and spend the whole time playing with their dog or petting their cat. Shit, I’ll cuddle a snake if it won’t bite me in the neck…’

–The-Llama-777

11.

‘When I see that they tried to clean up before my arrival. Like not “pristine” clean, but at least “vacuum and put away most clutter so I can at least sit down” clean.

‘When it’s a sudden visit which they weren’t expecting, then their house can be as dirty as they wish. Messy house is normal, people don’t always have time to clean. But when they KNOW I’m coming, have time to clean up, but STILL invite me into a smelly, dirty, messy house, then I’m not happy about that.’

–Soggy_Supermarket100

12.

‘The little trash can in the bathroom that menstruating people need.’

–PrincessKiwiberry