An American said she’d be skinny if she lived in the UK and these Brits were only too happy to very politely put her straight

US Brits food and drink

Time now to return to the cultural chasm between the UK and and US, with this time food at the top of the agenda.

Specifically, this tweet from an American called @lovechocolita – now there’s a reliable handle if ever we saw one – who suggested that she’d be skinny if she lived in the UK.

id be skinny if i had to live in the united kingdom — jojo ♡ (@lovechocolita) June 20, 2026

And yes, there is that entirely true stereotype of bigger portions and all the rest of it in the US, and yet these Brits were only too happy to – very politely – put @lovechocolita right.

And when we say it also makes for an eminently relatable read, we’re not kidding.

1.

not when there’s Lidl bakery and M&S bakery u wouldn’t https://t.co/BHVyqSe13t — ೀ ೀ (@mayssdiaryy) June 21, 2026

2.

You don’t understand the pain of the Tescos bakery whispering softly in my ear https://t.co/AHcF7C7Wpu — corrie (@tartetartine) June 20, 2026

3.

clearly never seen Lidl bakery — tox (@toxtrici_trees) June 20, 2026

4.

You haven’t seen the talent that’s been coming out of M&S. Don’t underestimate our food innovations ‍↕️ https://t.co/EDnrx6nWq9 — Santoryuu T (@QuirklessBaddie) June 21, 2026

5.

Clearly never had a cheeky Nandos — mira (@mcrlover300) June 20, 2026

6.