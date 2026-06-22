US Brits food and drink

An American said she’d be skinny if she lived in the UK and these Brits were only too happy to very politely put her straight

John Plunkett. Updated June 22nd, 2026

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Time now to return to the cultural chasm between the UK and and US, with this time food at the top of the agenda.

Specifically, this tweet from an American called @lovechocolita – now there’s a reliable handle if ever we saw one – who suggested that she’d be skinny if she lived in the UK.

And yes, there is that entirely true stereotype of bigger portions and all the rest of it in the US, and yet these Brits were only too happy to – very politely – put @lovechocolita right.

And when we say it also makes for an eminently relatable read, we’re not kidding.

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