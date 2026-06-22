JD Vance’s scathing assessment of his own diplomatic abilities is surely the most honest thing he has ever or will ever say

US JD Vance

Say what you like about JD Vance – purlease! – but we reckon we’ve just witnessed the American vice president say the most honest thing he has ever – or will ever – say, and credit where credit is due, right?

It’s Vance offering up a scathing assessment of his own diplomatic abilities as he tries – and largely fails – to actually make peace in the Middle East a reality after Donald Trump’s disastrous war on Iran.

But that’s enough from us, over to you, Mr Vice President!

FOX & FRIENDS: Do you have any immediate plans to join Jared and Steve? JD VANCE: It’s always a delicate coordination dance with the diplomatic protocols. I’ve gotta be honest with you — I don’t really understand these things pic.twitter.com/tFr2QZOjQC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 20, 2026

You said it, boss.

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The Vice President of the United States says he doesn’t understand international diplomacy like Jared (Trumps son in law) & Steve (Real estate guy) We’re being led by fucking idiots.

The Iran war is never ending. pic.twitter.com/v9JhYNPx1q — Cuckturd (@CattardSlim) June 20, 2026

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(bored monotone) if vice president kamala harris had said she didn’t know how diplomatic protocols worked the entirety of fox news would have had a group aneurysm https://t.co/hdPNoTyMzj — nina(delphia) (existential dread version) (@ninastarner) June 20, 2026

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“Not really understanding these things” never stopped Kushner or Witkoff from conducting diplomacy at the highest level, JD. I’m sure you’ll fit right in. https://t.co/vyv8ZptcAR — Jimmy Rushton (@JimmySecUK) June 20, 2026

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Good to know- Vance has no clue…by his own admission https://t.co/dPJGSezdfO — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) June 20, 2026

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