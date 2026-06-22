JD Vance’s scathing assessment of his own diplomatic abilities is surely the most honest thing he has ever or will ever say
Say what you like about JD Vance – purlease! – but we reckon we’ve just witnessed the American vice president say the most honest thing he has ever – or will ever – say, and credit where credit is due, right?
It’s Vance offering up a scathing assessment of his own diplomatic abilities as he tries – and largely fails – to actually make peace in the Middle East a reality after Donald Trump’s disastrous war on Iran.
But that’s enough from us, over to you, Mr Vice President!
FOX & FRIENDS: Do you have any immediate plans to join Jared and Steve?
JD VANCE: It’s always a delicate coordination dance with the diplomatic protocols. I’ve gotta be honest with you — I don’t really understand these things pic.twitter.com/tFr2QZOjQC
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 20, 2026
You said it, boss.
1.
The Vice President of the United States says he doesn’t understand international diplomacy like Jared (Trumps son in law) & Steve (Real estate guy)
We’re being led by fucking idiots.
The Iran war is never ending. pic.twitter.com/v9JhYNPx1q
— Cuckturd (@CattardSlim) June 20, 2026
2.
Honesty at last. https://t.co/QgJ5kezLax
— Michael Weiss (@michaeldweiss) June 20, 2026
3.
(bored monotone) if vice president kamala harris had said she didn’t know how diplomatic protocols worked the entirety of fox news would have had a group aneurysm https://t.co/hdPNoTyMzj
— nina(delphia) (existential dread version) (@ninastarner) June 20, 2026
4.
“Not really understanding these things” never stopped Kushner or Witkoff from conducting diplomacy at the highest level, JD. I’m sure you’ll fit right in. https://t.co/vyv8ZptcAR
— Jimmy Rushton (@JimmySecUK) June 20, 2026
5.
Good to know- Vance has no clue…by his own admission https://t.co/dPJGSezdfO
— Martina Navratilova (@Martina) June 20, 2026
6.
— Hal_For_NY__ (@HalforNY__) June 20, 2026
7.
JD Vance: I don’t understand international diplomacy
Fox News guy: hehehehhhe pic.twitter.com/dfQ5VfcDgm
— Doo Something (@DarnelvaDoo) June 20, 2026