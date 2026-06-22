US JD Vance

JD Vance’s scathing assessment of his own diplomatic abilities is surely the most honest thing he has ever or will ever say

John Plunkett. Updated June 22nd, 2026

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Say what you like about JD Vance – purlease! – but we reckon we’ve just witnessed the American vice president say the most honest thing he has ever – or will ever – say, and credit where credit is due, right?

It’s Vance offering up a scathing assessment of his own diplomatic abilities as he tries – and largely fails – to actually make peace in the Middle East a reality after Donald Trump’s disastrous war on Iran.

But that’s enough from us, over to you, Mr Vice President!

You said it, boss.

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