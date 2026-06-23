Donald Trump thought he’d got one over on a reporter and was owned so brutally you could almost feel sorry for him (not really)

US donald trump Iran

To the White House now, where the containing clusterfuck that is the Middle East – largely if not entirely down to Donald Trump’s unutterably misguided war on Iran – continues to occupy people’s attention.

We mention it again because of this reporter’s question to Donald Trump, and it’s not about the question – well, it is – but it’s mostly about the president’s initial response, which suggested he thought he’d got one over on the reporter good and proper.

And to suggest the reverse was in fact the case isn’t the half of it, it really isn’t.

O'KEEFE: Netanyahu said his forces are not leaving Lebanon TRUMP: Who did he tell that to? You? O'KEEFE: He said it publicly pic.twitter.com/5OxFv71vTp — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 22, 2026

BOOM!

And here is just a little bit of the love people had for that.

1.

This is like the time the press briefed him the next morning, on the attempted drone attack on his birthday. None of them know wtf is going on. https://t.co/eKVcxdqbqK — DD Geopolitics (@DD_Geopolitics) June 22, 2026

2.

“I’m a problem solver”

Says the problem maker. — (@PixleNomad) June 22, 2026

3.

He gets his intelligence from the “fake news media”. — (@LucifersTweetz) June 23, 2026

4.

Trump thinks he has solved everything. He has solved nothing.He caved into Iran. And now things are worse than they were 4 months ago. — Andrea Karshan (@karshanandrea) June 22, 2026

5.

So a reporter had to tell him what was public knowledge. Perhaps staying awake for briefings would help. https://t.co/KHPUZhE8Qy — RealJohnGaltFLA (@RealJohnGaltFla) June 22, 2026

6.

Sir? He announced it publicly and regularly humiliates you. Dont you understand? — solarfren (@solarfren69420) June 22, 2026

7.

Reporter: Netanyahu said it publicly. Trump: Publicly doesn't mean I heard it. pic.twitter.com/zsbrgBj65U — @Sky (@Sky_Tradez_) June 23, 2026

8.

Do they keep him in a closet and bring him out for the cameras? — Salty Scallawag (@cmo303) June 22, 2026

9.

This total shitshow is costing us at least billion a day and the clown who started it isn't even aware of public statements. It's a truly staggering level of incompetence and corruption. — Diana Prince (@Diana_E_Prince) June 22, 2026

10.

Unbelievable , the President has to hear this information at his press conference by the press instead of by his own people — Great White North (@MadeInCanada_eh) June 22, 2026

11.

He's such a fucking goof! https://t.co/zQUZTE849Q — Micheline S ❤️‍️‍⚧️#smokefleet (@allarebananas) June 22, 2026

READ MORE

Source @atrupar