US donald trump Iran

Donald Trump thought he’d got one over on a reporter and was owned so brutally you could almost feel sorry for him (not really)

John Plunkett. Updated June 23rd, 2026

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To the White House now, where the containing clusterfuck that is the Middle East – largely if not entirely down to Donald Trump’s unutterably misguided war on Iran – continues to occupy people’s attention.

We mention it again because of this reporter’s question to Donald Trump, and it’s not about the question – well, it is – but it’s mostly about the president’s initial response, which suggested he thought he’d got one over on the reporter good and proper.

And to suggest the reverse was in fact the case isn’t the half of it, it really isn’t.

BOOM!

And here is just a little bit of the love people had for that.

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Source @atrupar