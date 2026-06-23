US donald trump

The internet could make neither head nor tail of whatever was going on with Trump’s hair, and the mockery was visible from space – 19 hilarious reactions

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 23rd, 2026

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We’re only too well aware that there are dozens (if not more) of things that Donald Trump deserves to be criticised for more than anything about the way he looks, but we’re going to have to take a moment to appreciate whatever the hell is going on with his already bizarre barnet, because – well – just look at it!

Barack Obama holding up his hands in a questioning gesture.

It’s bad enough at the best of times, but this is a whole new level of WTF, and we say that as people who are aware of the existence of Michael Fabricant.

Let’s take a look at Twitter’s verdict.

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