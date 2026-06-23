The internet could make neither head nor tail of whatever was going on with Trump’s hair, and the mockery was visible from space – 19 hilarious reactions

US donald trump

We’re only too well aware that there are dozens (if not more) of things that Donald Trump deserves to be criticised for more than anything about the way he looks, but we’re going to have to take a moment to appreciate whatever the hell is going on with his already bizarre barnet, because – well – just look at it!

incredible things are happening with Trump's hair today pic.twitter.com/diBKlpVkoQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 22, 2026

It’s bad enough at the best of times, but this is a whole new level of WTF, and we say that as people who are aware of the existence of Michael Fabricant.

Let’s take a look at Twitter’s verdict.

1.

It would appear Trump is now styling his thinning hair with reflecting pool sealant. https://t.co/INB5jy5DQM — Political Punk (@actingliketommy) June 22, 2026

2.

I am ok with this profile shot being used on the new pennies https://t.co/A6G4EHNzbx pic.twitter.com/XUYOihQotF — your friend, Nico (@plzbnicetome) June 22, 2026

3.

4.

Presidential mullet is commanding your attention to this matter — Glitter & Spite (@Glitter_Spite) June 22, 2026

5.

Had extensions added trying to match his caricature 🙄😂🤣🤢 pic.twitter.com/aejjJUV2CV — 🌻🌻Kathy🌻🌻 (@KathW415) June 22, 2026

6.

Meloni didn't win the Nobel – she just ended the Bad Hair Crisis. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/sKYjLkHSia — Prashant Gopinath Menon (@PrasantGopinat) June 22, 2026

7.

He's stylin' with a mohawk mullet. pic.twitter.com/ysIwzwSYqG — The Civil Heretic (@ddtmatter) June 22, 2026

8.

Color almost matches the tie 😂 — AmericanGirl199 (@OrdinaryGrl199) June 22, 2026

9.

Looks like Shredded Wheat cereal 😂 pic.twitter.com/0YBsG0J5qR — BRT🌻 (@BioRecTech) June 22, 2026

10.