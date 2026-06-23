Somebody called the UK ‘the undisputed graffiti champions’ – 19 examples that hands down prove it’s true

Life r/CasualUK

The British have many quirky qualities, one of which is a wry sense of humour that translates itself very well to creating graffiti that is a rather whimsical combination of polite and bizarre.

Over on the CasualUK subreddit KuntaWuKnicks shared their own favourite example of this…

UK you are the undisputed graffiti champions

And before you could say “Actually, a singular piece of graffiti is called a graffito”, loads of people chipped in with their the ones they also love, like these…

1.

‘Someone near where I used to live graffitied “Quiche” all the time.’

–Laxly

2.

‘In a part of Bristol near me, which is all the bougie/trust fund/hippie stereotypes of Bristol come true, someone graffitied “QUINOA” ages ago. Think it’s still there.’

–99redballoons66

3.



–MutedMusic_182

4.



–Daharka

5.



–markiethefett

6.



–smithismund

7.



–poosygou

8.

‘When I used to go to Norfolk we would go under a bridge with GIVE PEAS A CHANCE across it.’

–SmallLumpOGreenPutty

9.



–JohnnyOneLung

10.



–TorstedTheUnobliged