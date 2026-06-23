US donald trump

This reporter simply refused to take Donald Trump’s word for it and you simply love to see it (more of this sort of thing, people!)

John Plunkett. Updated June 23rd, 2026

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Kudos to CBS News reporter Ed O’Keefe who, like right-minded people everywhere, was left utterly bemused by Donald Trump’s claims that the shitshow that is the White House reflecting pool right now is the result of vandalism.

Specifically, a ‘350ft slit’ that someone’s carved in the bottom of it with an enormous knife.

The senior White House and political correspondent was keen to learn how this could have happened and what was the evidence for it.

And it’s fair to say he wasn’t letter it lie, he really wasn’t letting it lie.

And here is a longer clip for added context, with the bonus of Ed O’Keefe in the actual video.

Or if you prefer it short and sweet.

Hats off to the Edmeister as presumably no-one anywhere calls him. And these people surely said it best.

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