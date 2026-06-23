‘What’s a decision you made in under 10 seconds that ended up affecting your life for years?’ – 22 dramatic spur of the moment choices

Life r/AskUK

The most important decisions we make should happen after a period of careful consideration and weighing up the benefits and drawbacks of a particular course of action, right?

Well, in theory. But sometimes life doesn’t allow for that and you just have to choose in the moment and hope for the best.

They’ve been discussing making snap judgements on the AskUK subreddit, after SupaDuppaaCoool asked this…

What’s a decision you made in under 10 seconds that ended up affecting your life for years? Looking back, what quick decision had the biggest long-term impact on your life?

Lots of people had thoughts on the times they’d had to speedily make a life-changing choice, for better or worse, like these…

1.

‘The night my second child came home. We got discharged about 9pm but it was past 11pm by the time we were home and settled.

We put the baby down and she was sleeping but her breathing was just… off. My wife was exhausted and just wanted to sleep, I put my head down and in that moment I just said “no”.

Straight to A&E – turns out she’s caught RSV and was in hospital for 3 or 4 days wired up to every machine you can think of. Don’t want to think about what could have been if we’d just slept that night.’

–OSUBrit

2.

‘In 2016 I was in a shit place and I decided that what would really improve things would be getting an MA in Creative Writing. On the first day, during an induction session, the most beautiful woman I’d ever seen in my life walked in and sat a few seats behind me. It was like that bit in Casablanca when Ilsa Lund comes to see Rick in his rooms and all the lights dim and she gets picked out with a spotlight, I think I fell in love immediately.

At one point the instructor said “Now I want you to go and speak to someone you’ve never spoken to before” and despite me normally being quite shy, I went and spoke to her.

I don’t remember a single word of that conversation, but yesterday I got married to her.’

–itsableeder

3.

‘It always strikes me as slightly odd/terrifying that I’ve spent more time trying on shoes than I spent looking around our first home before offering on it.’

–Proper_Emu_2296

4.

‘”Do you want to go the British Museum?”

Now I’m married, own a house, and 2 months away from child #1!’

–Demostravius4

5.

‘Last bet… if I lost again that was it. Haven’t gambled a penny since.’

–Mental-Sample-7490

6.

‘Decided I would go to the pharmacy to collect my prescription instead of it being delivered.

Got hit by a car. Thrown into another car. Many years of practicing how to walk again (I can now).’

–RRAway

7.

‘Kissed a friend to win a bet. Three kids now.’

–Powerful-Comment-113

8.

‘Deciding to keep my first daughter when I had just turned 16, turned 17 in April had her in May.

She is 31 now, I’m 48 and my second daughter is 26. I absolutely made the right decision. I’m so proud of them.’

–spacegirl2820

9.

‘“Do you want to try a cigarette?”’

–JonnotheMackem

10.

‘I don’t think I want to study law, I want to do chemistry instead. Worst decision of my life.’

–Great_Professional_7

11.

‘I saw a house on Rightmove 250 miles away, in an area I was exploring moving to. I rang and put in a offer straight away. I didn’t visit the house til moving day. Still living here 9 years later, and loving it – my quality of life is so much better.’

–RealisticBug5646

12.

‘Might as well apply for this job.

It enabled me to leave my abusive ex and set up on my own, management experience under my belt, found out I’m a lot more capable and resilient than I ever thought, and met some really lovely people including the best friend I’ve ever had, who now lives with me and is my absolute rock during the toughest time of my life. I hate the job now, but it has given me some truly valuable things.’

–retailface