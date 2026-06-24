US donald trump

There’s not enough facepalm in the world to handle Donald Trump’s rerun of his cringeworthy bit about transgender weightlifters

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 24th, 2026

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Donald Trump’s obsession with transgender people is almost as ingrained as his inability to stop talking about men’s muscles.

Previously, he’s claimed that children go to school and ‘are transed’ by the teachers without the parents’ knowledge. It’s no wonder he’s only just found out there’s a B in dumb. We’re surprised he knows there’s a D.

During a speech in Pennsylvania, he went off on one of his favourite apparent stand-up routines about transgender weightlifters. Let’s see how that went.

Let’s face it, if a weightlifter took their shot like either of those demonstrations, they wouldn’t be winning any competitions anyway.

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We’ll just leave this here.

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