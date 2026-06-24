There’s not enough facepalm in the world to handle Donald Trump’s rerun of his cringeworthy bit about transgender weightlifters

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Donald Trump’s obsession with transgender people is almost as ingrained as his inability to stop talking about men’s muscles.

Previously, he’s claimed that children go to school and ‘are transed’ by the teachers without the parents’ knowledge. It’s no wonder he’s only just found out there’s a B in dumb. We’re surprised he knows there’s a D.

During a speech in Pennsylvania, he went off on one of his favourite apparent stand-up routines about transgender weightlifters. Let’s see how that went.

checking in on the guy with the nuclear codes pic.twitter.com/oAD0oHcPob — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 23, 2026

Trump's audience in Pennsylvania sits in uncomfortable silence as he does his mocking impersonation of transgender weightlifter pic.twitter.com/TJlS4i9Ric — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 23, 2026

Let’s face it, if a weightlifter took their shot like either of those demonstrations, they wouldn’t be winning any competitions anyway.

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Seriously wtf is going on here? https://t.co/hFwdmJho2f — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 24, 2026

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The @FoxNews chyron reads: ‘TRUMP TALKS ECONOMY & IRAN IN PA AHEAD OF MIDTERMS’ https://t.co/NrzxbdfXr3 — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) June 23, 2026

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The so-called leader of the free world pic.twitter.com/JhFU9bITeB — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 23, 2026

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Historians, sociologists, and psychiatrists of the future will turn this period of time into legend. https://t.co/ZvCSBlpM9p — Illia Ponomarenko (@IAPonomarenko) June 23, 2026

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Trump did that weird thing again. pic.twitter.com/BNaQVAmZIH — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 23, 2026

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He releases tiny hate balloons and waits for the worst people to clap. — _ (@SundaeDivine) June 23, 2026

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It’s the same thing every day https://t.co/rNSIbNbXrX — Andrew Mercado (@AndrewMercado) June 23, 2026

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30 percent of Americans think this man is smarter than Obama. https://t.co/CCPOaiyvR9 — That Blame Guy (@ImToBlame) June 23, 2026

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Sometimes I think this shit is AI. https://t.co/tXBSo6pNaC — Binks (@Just_D_Cook) June 24, 2026

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It is extremely easy to tell when Trump is high af on Adderall. https://t.co/zrKs0r5viR — Jim Stewartson, Decelerationist (@jimstewartson) June 23, 2026

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Omg he’s still doing this dumb shit smh https://t.co/lH1i24IKOz — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) June 23, 2026

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We’ll just leave this here.

25th Amendment now! https://t.co/fjPg1Zx0Lc — Common sense progressive (@TheSensibleProg) June 23, 2026

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Donald Trump couldn’t even pronounce his latest executive order let alone appear to understand it – 15 presidential takedowns

Source ATRupar Image Screengrab