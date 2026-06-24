JD Vance turned up as a guest on his wife Usha’s show and the way he greeted her sent people’s heads spinning

US JD Vance

Like us you probably didn’t know that JD Vance’s wife Usha does a thing called ‘Storytime with the Second Lady’, and if it’s half as bad as that sounds, it’ll be awful.

We mention it because the vice president himself – JD Vance, ladies and gentlemen – turned up as a guest on whatever the hell it is, and one clip in particular went viral for reasons which will become obvious.

Holy shit. This painfully awkward JD Vance moment is going viral. After being introduced by his wife, Vance taps her knee and says, “Good to see ya.” I’ve seen more chemistry during the Iran negotiations. This guy will never be president. pic.twitter.com/h8mIF6oE3D — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) June 23, 2026

So little chemistry there we thought the world had ended. And these people surely said it best.

1.

I have never in my entire life of reluctant ￼heterosexuality had a man slap my knee like that. You can’t convince me￼ these￼ people know each other’s coffee orders let alone have been intimate together￼.🥴 pic.twitter.com/EFYYipFUKV — Casey (she/her) (@MamaSissieSays) June 23, 2026

2.

vance greeting his wife vs vance greeting erika kirk. pic.twitter.com/NrH7J8Ol3c — Covie (@covie_93) June 24, 2026

3.

I’ve genuinely never witnessed a couple with worse chemistry than this… pic.twitter.com/VUcXIPe3aE — Micah Erfan (@micah_erfan) June 23, 2026

4.

“good to see ya” to your wife is actually fucking insane though 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/3464d4Oz8y — Travis Guggenheimer (@travisinLB) June 23, 2026

5.

The face Usha Vance makes when JD touches her knee is a cry for help if I’ve ever seen one pic.twitter.com/UQX2khC9CW — Mike Nellis (@MikeNellis) June 23, 2026

6.