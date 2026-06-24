US JD Vance

JD Vance turned up as a guest on his wife Usha’s show and the way he greeted her sent people’s heads spinning

John Plunkett. Updated June 24th, 2026

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Like us you probably didn’t know that JD Vance’s wife Usha does a thing called ‘Storytime with the Second Lady’, and if it’s half as bad as that sounds, it’ll be awful.

We mention it because the vice president himself – JD Vance, ladies and gentlemen – turned up as a guest on whatever the hell it is, and one clip in particular went viral for reasons which will become obvious.

So little chemistry there we thought the world had ended. And these people surely said it best.

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