‘What habit will die with Gen Z?’ – 21 customs that are well on the way to vanishing forever

Life r/AskReddit

The march of progress is impossible to stop and that means that some of the rituals and routines that we’ve stood by for years have to fall by the way side, for better and worse. Not many people are lamenting smoking in pubs, for example.

They’ve been discussing this on the AskReddit page after user Key-Climate5038 posed this question:

‘What habit will die with Gen Z?’

And lots of people chipped in with their thoughts on the things that be utterly alien to Gen Alpha, like these…

1.

‘Owning a Harley.’

–PickleDiLL767

2.

‘Ironing clothes.’

–Jagermeister666

3.

‘Fighting over inheritances. What inheritances?’

–NoMention696

4.

‘I’m on the older part of Gen Z and my siblings are on the younger side of that generation. You know what genuinely has died, CDs. I still needed them as a kid, they didn’t anymore.’

–h0rny3dging

5.

‘Calling instead of texting. My dad still rings me every Sunday at exactly 6pm. He has nothing to say. He just wants to hear my voice. Gen Z will never understand that kind of beautiful awkwardness.’

–Otherwise-Log8480

6.

‘I hope it’s broccoli hair.’

–Riverflaw

7.

‘Gen Z here and I’m convinced it’s cursive writing. Kids aren’t even being taught anymore where I’m from.’

–MlSTERSOLODOLO

8.

‘Having kids. The bloodline ends with me because the cost of living is a luxury feature at this point.’

–andrmd

9.

‘At the rate things are going probably reproducing and continuation the species. They will be 70 years old hitting vapes and in a situationship at the retirement home.’

–TaylorManDude

10.

‘9-5 jobs.’

–LuluOnRoblox

11.

‘Punctuation and proper sentence structure.’

–Yaughl

12.

‘It’ll never die completely, but it sure is nice to see the reduction in alcohol consumption. Keep it up, friends. Much respect.’

–wounded_monkey