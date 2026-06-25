Celebrity james may

A doctor told Twitter that alcohol had ‘no single benefit’ and of all the A++ responses James May surely said it best

John Plunkett. Updated June 25th, 2026

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Medical news now – well, sort of – after a doctor confidently told Teitter that alcohol had ‘no single benefits’.

Not just any old doctor – actually, they are just any old doctor, but they do have the thick end of 400,000 followers, so they must be doing something right.

Anyway, to the tweet!

And it’s fair to say people had thoughts, lots of thoughts.

But not for the first time, and almost certainly not for the last, it was down to James May, the former Top Gear man and all-round decent bloke, to say it best.

Relatable.

Although this person had a slight and entirely acceptable tweak.

And finally …

Source @MrJamesMay