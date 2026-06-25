A doctor told Twitter that alcohol had ‘no single benefit’ and of all the A++ responses James May surely said it best

Celebrity james may

Medical news now – well, sort of – after a doctor confidently told Teitter that alcohol had ‘no single benefits’.

Not just any old doctor – actually, they are just any old doctor, but they do have the thick end of 400,000 followers, so they must be doing something right.

Anyway, to the tweet!

Alcohol has no single benefit. Zero. Not one. — First Doctor (@FirstDoctor) June 23, 2026

And it’s fair to say people had thoughts, lots of thoughts.

we can acknowledge the health risks of alcohol without pretending that getting drunk isn't fun as hell https://t.co/YY80nCkRGS — frank bullitt (@the_blueprint) June 23, 2026

The benefit is that people enjoy it. The even greater benefit is that groups of people enjoy it together. They shouldn’t overdo it, obviously, but enjoying something is actually a worthwhile benefit for human beings. We aren’t robots. Not every single thing we do needs to be… https://t.co/5zVtivTO4u — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) June 24, 2026

I don’t drink anymore, but the notion that alcohol has no single benefit is insane. Some of the best times of my life would never have happened without it. You can pretend being sober is as fun as drinking but… it’s not. Life is meant to be lived. https://t.co/EKeQwe1qGp — The Wolf Of All Streets (@scottmelker) June 23, 2026

alcohol is actually the reason we made it this far in civilization. It allowed for us to drink sterile fluid when drinking water wasnt available. Plus it has the obvious social lubrication / camaraderie effects so this isnt true https://t.co/OUQbtSayz1 — (@vers_laLune) June 24, 2026

Ever heard of having fun with your friends at the bar https://t.co/CvRHhMG6ni — cornbread Bitch (@wobblymami) June 24, 2026

But not for the first time, and almost certainly not for the last, it was down to James May, the former Top Gear man and all-round decent bloke, to say it best.

It helps ugly and shy people to have sex. https://t.co/58npFFNLBg — James May (@MrJamesMay) June 24, 2026

Relatable.

A wise man once said, “Alcohol is God’s apology for making us self-aware.” — Andy Ford (@Andy__Ford) June 24, 2026

Although this person had a slight and entirely acceptable tweak.

Ahem.

Ugly and/or shy people* — "Doctor" Thunderdome (@DrThunderdome) June 24, 2026

Fair point. — James May (@MrJamesMay) June 24, 2026

And finally …

The function of man is to live, not to exist https://t.co/wrsYhnPY34 pic.twitter.com/Uq7YSqfZpV — ol’ stocky ⛳️ (@oldstocky) June 24, 2026

Source @MrJamesMay