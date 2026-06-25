Life 1950s nostalgia

A proud patriot yearned for the days when Britain looked like this and ended up schooled into next year

John Plunkett. Updated June 25th, 2026

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To the wide open plains of Twitter now, where a proud patriot has been yearning for ye olde England of olde.

Specifically, when their home country looked like this, apparently.

And we’re glad they did, in a way, because it prompted no end of thoroughly entertaining and entirely on-point responses. These people surely said it best.

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Source @SirJBritain