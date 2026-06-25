Nick Ferrari can’t work out why Brits are struggling in the heat and these people were only too happy to help

Videos climate nick ferrari

To the studios of LBC now, where breakfast presenter Nick Ferrari is having a hard time understanding.

Specifically, he’s having a hard time understanding why everyone is having such a hard time with the heat as Europe is gripped by a heatwave of historical proportions.

To Ferrari, you see, this should be simply no big deal.

“How do they manage in Africa and India?”@NickFerrariLBC is fed up with everything shutting down when it gets too hot. pic.twitter.com/FQ9ZXgx12x — LBC (@LBC) June 24, 2026

Fortunately for Ferrari – and especially for us – these people were only too happy to help.

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Turn off the air conditioning in Nick Ferrari’s studio and let’s see how long he lasts. https://t.co/Qh2oAxhQIt — Karl Hansen (@karl_fh) June 24, 2026

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they die. thousands of them. and more are dying every year. growing heat risk is increasing excess deaths. this is what the climate scientists were warning about for twenty years. we had two whole decades to intervene. instead Americans especially doubled down. https://t.co/5pAJ0nGmYa — Ayesha A. Siddiqi (@AyeshaASiddiqi) June 24, 2026

3.

Nick Ferrari, broadcasting from his air-conditioned studio: “Why can’t everyone else just toughen up like people in much hotter countries with completely different infrastructure. UK buildings were built for rain and cold, not 40°C with humidity.

“How do they manage in Africa… — The_Real_Bale (@Davebale) June 24, 2026

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In hotter countries, they have infrastructure that’s stress-tested for high temperatures, buildings constructed specifically with cooling in mind, air conditioning, and people don’t work in the hottest part of the day! If @NickFerrariLBC is arguing for those kinds of… https://t.co/ugcBmFCoux — Ash Sarkar (@AyoCaesar) June 24, 2026

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India is expecting thousands of deaths because they are in 50degree weather and have high numbers of manual labourers. We don’t even know the number of heat-related African deaths because you lot don’t care about black people. https://t.co/k4wHUBHpW3 — Tianna, the Writer (@tiannathewriter) June 24, 2026

6.

The infrastructure in different countries is created to account for high temperatures, you faux curious, bizarre and inept sausage. — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) June 24, 2026

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