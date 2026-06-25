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Nick Ferrari can’t work out why Brits are struggling in the heat and these people were only too happy to help

John Plunkett. Updated June 25th, 2026

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To the studios of LBC now, where breakfast presenter Nick Ferrari is having a hard time understanding.

Specifically, he’s having a hard time understanding why everyone is having such a hard time with the heat as Europe is gripped by a heatwave of historical proportions.

To Ferrari, you see, this should be simply no big deal.

Fortunately for Ferrari – and especially for us – these people were only too happy to help.

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