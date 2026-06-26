US JD Vance Richard Nixon

JD Vance said that Watergate would pass through today’s news cycle in 12 hours, and it was a self-own visible from Mar-a-Lago to the Reflecting Pool – 21 scathing takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 26th, 2026

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JD Vance took time out of his busy schedule of being Trump’s Iran scapegoat and patting his wife’s knee like she’s his octogenarian mother at an afternoon tea outing to pop into the Richard Nixon Presidential Library in California.

As well as discussing his new book, Communion, which details his spiritual journey from Atheist to cosplay Catholic, the practically invisible VP honoured his surroundings by sharing this hot take on the disgraced former – and late – president, Richard Nixon.

In case you haven’t rewatched All the President’s Men recently, this is a succinct catch-up of the important points.

While little old Couchfu JD was right that Watergate would pass through the news cycle with barely a glance in the current political climate, there’s a reason for that – and he probably shouldn’t have been drawing attention to it.

The facepalms rang out loud and clear.

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