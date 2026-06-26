JD Vance said that Watergate would pass through today’s news cycle in 12 hours, and it was a self-own visible from Mar-a-Lago to the Reflecting Pool – 21 scathing takedowns

US JD Vance Richard Nixon

JD Vance took time out of his busy schedule of being Trump’s Iran scapegoat and patting his wife’s knee like she’s his octogenarian mother at an afternoon tea outing to pop into the Richard Nixon Presidential Library in California.

As well as discussing his new book, Communion, which details his spiritual journey from Atheist to cosplay Catholic, the practically invisible VP honoured his surroundings by sharing this hot take on the disgraced former – and late – president, Richard Nixon.

JD Vance: "I think Nixon's historical legacy is enjoying a bit of a renaissance, and deservedly so. I joked that if Watergate happened tomorrow, it would be like a 12 hours news story. The idea that it took down a presidency is crazy." pic.twitter.com/osy0V3QLyN — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 25, 2026

In case you haven’t rewatched All the President’s Men recently, this is a succinct catch-up of the important points.

Thanks to Watergate, we know that Nixon’s staff broke into his political opponent’s HQ & Ellsberg’s psychiatrist’s office, and that Nixon himself approved obstructing justice to cover these crimes up, tried to use the IRS to punish enemies, and was cool with breaking finance law https://t.co/yspA44cv2i — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) June 25, 2026

While little old Couchfu JD was right that Watergate would pass through the news cycle with barely a glance in the current political climate, there’s a reason for that – and he probably shouldn’t have been drawing attention to it.

Watergate absolutely should have ended Nixons presidency. That’s what accountability looks like. The scandal wasn’t the burglary; it was the abuse of power, obstruction, and cover-up. Sound familiar JD? The crazy part isn’t that Watergate brought down Nixon. The crazy part is… — RJ Riley💙🇺🇸💙 (@RJR1225) June 25, 2026

The facepalms rang out loud and clear.

1.

“I mean, we’re engaged in corrupt activities just out in the open everyday and we’re doing just fine” — Bubba Jeffy (@bubbajeffysuga) June 25, 2026

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It’s worth reminding folks that JD Vance is only VP because Donald Trump sent a rabid mob to hang his last one after he refused to break democracy.

And that wasn’t a red line for him. https://t.co/jrHNIxcPke — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) June 25, 2026

3.

Vance: We are doing way more law breaking than Nixon ever did. https://t.co/oCXMm33fOh — Nancy Levine Stearns (@nancylevine) June 25, 2026

4.

The reason why Watergate would be a 12 hour news story today is that Trump is so corrupt that Nixon seems almost quaint by comparison. Heck, the Guilded Age guys are kicking themselves for being born in the wrong century. There's much more dirty money to be made now. https://t.co/EaxeyYRrI9 — David French (@DavidAFrench) June 26, 2026

5.

The lesson of Watergate isn’t that Nixon was brought down by some “deep state.” It’s that Republicans once had enough spine to walk into the Oval Office and tell a president: enough is enough. Today, too many Republicans have replaced moral courage with excuse-making. Instead… — Karolis Stasiukenas 🇺🇸🇮🇱🇺🇦 (@Texas_Charles) June 25, 2026

6.

Ha! JD, did you just admit Trump has committed so many crimes that Nixon would be a 12‑hour story today? Couldn't agree more. Love it when you all accidentally tell the truth. — Human☮🇺🇸🇺🇦🇺🇸🌊 (@4HumanUnity) June 25, 2026

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A quote that is both remarkable and also probably right? https://t.co/l3eL5nxn5E — Sam Stein (@samstein) June 25, 2026

8.

This is just not the thing you say in public holding a microphone. https://t.co/q27evvC7bf — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) June 25, 2026

9.

Translation: “the idea that we adhered to the rule of law back then is crazy” — Just Jack (@7Veritas4) June 26, 2026

10.

How dangerously casual. Vance claims "the deep state" took down Richard Nixon. Let's be clear: Nixon took down Nixon. Republicans in Congress gave up only when the tapes emerged. Deep Throat, not deep state, made sure the public knew the truth while Nixon's WH lied for years. https://t.co/JA8EHENsxt — Kevin Baron (@DefenseBaron) June 25, 2026

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