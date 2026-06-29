30 of the funniest and most especially on-point Stateside snapshots from ‘Wow, That is Violently American’ on Facebook
There’s a Facebook page called ‘Wow, That is VIOLENTLY American’ which, as the name suggests, captures pictures, conversations, memes and a whole load of other stuff that perfectly captures the essence of the good ol’ US of A.
And these 23 might just say it best (find a whole load more for yourself on Facebook here).
They’re not all to do with guns. Just most of them.
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