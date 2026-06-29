The BBC has requested copies of Trumps January 6 phone records for their defence against his $10 billion lawsuit, and there’s not enough popcorn in the world

Politics BBC donald trump The law

Donald Trump’s attempt to sue the BBC for $10 billion after they used two quotes from him side by side, without making it clear that the statements were separate, has gone about as well as his Reflecting Pool refurbishment.

It began with some very basic errors by his legal team.

Trump’s £1B "legal threat to the BBC" exposed as the usual chaotic failure. Letter to BBC was sent to the wrong address, with the wrong legal wording, and after the date for action expired. Comes from firing (and not paying) so many personal lawyers he's down to his 17th. pic.twitter.com/q3vHI7Th4V — . (@jdpoc) November 12, 2025

He has gone on record accusing the BBC of using AI to change his words. They used his actual words, just from two different parts of the same speech.

Trump: "I'm suing the BBC for putting words in my mouth … I guess they used AI or something" pic.twitter.com/VxYMDp6oZ2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 15, 2025

Because his claim against the BBC is that they made it seem as though he incited the mob that ransacked the Capitol on January 6 2021, and that the accusation affected his reputation and income, the BBC has taken the opportunity to do the funniest thing. They’ve responded with “Prove it!”



Via @Stornoway_Cove

The BBC has requested that Donald Trump hand over his phone records from Jan. 6 as part of his defamation lawsuit against the broadcaster. https://t.co/tFe6RkMytI — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 27, 2026

They’ve sent subpoenas to a large number of Trump’s friends and family, as well as the president, with the argument that if Trump’s intention was to prevent the ratification of the legal election result, and his words did incite a riot, they haven’t defamed him.

Grab the popcorn. This is going to be good.

1.

Another failure of the American media: not reporting on @BBC’s lawsuit against Trump, which is getting worse—for him Discovery is going to be GLORIOUS 😈https://t.co/Juwzq40ovj — Tara Dublin aka Winona Spyder™️ (@taradublinrocks) June 27, 2026

2.

I’m thinking this moment has the energy of center court Wimbledon, last night at the proms…the determination of the Glosters at Imjin, our Brit fellows at Overlord, Kuwait, Helmand Province. President draftdodger is over his skis on his idle, vindictive lawsuit:@WalshFreedom https://t.co/mKj6HV79XK — Mad Woman (@madwoman1949) June 28, 2026

3.

What the BBC did. They played clips of Trump out of chronological order. He complained. They apologised. That should have been it. But he sued them for $10 billion. So the BBC is going to fully litigate all of Trump's actions surrounding the attack on the Capitol. Excellent. https://t.co/Cz8D7nsWiA — Paul Niland (@PaulNiland) June 27, 2026

4.

Trump sued the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) for $10 Billion for “intentionally, maliciously, and deceptively doctoring" a speech Trump gave on 6 January 2021, before the US Capitol riots. In court, the BBC asked Trump’s lawyers for the following: Your move Mr Trump… pic.twitter.com/vXDeuWcDMW — Donaldo 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@Stornoway_Cove) June 25, 2026

5.

Attention ABC and CBS: This is how you handle it when a fascist is pushing you around. You don’t cave in, fire people, cancel shows, and give him loads of cash to make him leave you alone. You fucking fight back. https://t.co/GXLkTiqHVG — 😱 Scary Larry 😱 🇺🇦✊🏻🇺🇸🗽 (@aintscarylarry) June 27, 2026

6.

7.

It never occurred to Trump that BBC would fight back? — Sigurdur Nordal (@essenviews) June 28, 2026

8.

Good. Would be some delightful irony if the Brits do a better job defending against an attempt to overthrow the government here than we did. https://t.co/Jj8ntSKMvN — Sarah Rumpf 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇦 (@rumpfshaker) June 27, 2026

9.

Trump is fucked https://t.co/Zpnwl1KgqA — terry christian (@terrychristian) June 27, 2026

10.

Trump is about to settle with BBC because he cannot handle discovery. Just watch. pic.twitter.com/JpKd3TXQC4 — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) June 27, 2026

11.

Chef’s kiss. No notes. This is the way and I can’t believe it took this long for people to finally put two and two together on how you fight him. Bullies weren’t actually tough. They just act that way because they expect people won’t call them out or pushback. If you show them… https://t.co/o1JecnKMfc — Camille MacKenzie (@CamRMacKenzie) June 26, 2026

12.