Politics BBC donald trump The law

The BBC has requested copies of Trumps January 6 phone records for their defence against his $10 billion lawsuit, and there’s not enough popcorn in the world

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 29th, 2026

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Donald Trump’s attempt to sue the BBC for $10 billion after they used two quotes from him side by side, without making it clear that the statements were separate, has gone about as well as his Reflecting Pool refurbishment.

It began with some very basic errors by his legal team.

He has gone on record accusing the BBC of using AI to change his words. They used his actual words, just from two different parts of the same speech.

Because his claim against the BBC is that they made it seem as though he incited the mob that ransacked the Capitol on January 6 2021, and that the accusation affected his reputation and income, the BBC has taken the opportunity to do the funniest thing. They’ve responded with “Prove it!”

• • Despite the limited nature of Plaintiff's claim, Defendants demand that Plaintiff produce: All Documents and Communications Concerning Your claim that you did not explicitly or implicitly call for violent action on January 6, 2021. All Documents and Communications that You provided to the U.S. House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol. All Documents and Communications Concerning the events of January 6, 2021 that You provided to the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs. All Documents and Communications Concerning the events of January 6, 2021 that You provided to Special Counsel Jack Smith. • All Documents and Communications Concerning the events of January 6, 2021 that You provided to any other federal, state, or local agency or official. • · All of Your telephone call logs from November 3, 2020 to January 20, 2021. All of Your calendars, schedules, and daily diaries from November 3, 2020 to January 20, 2021. All Documents and Communications Concerning the "Stop the Steal" rally on January 6, 2021 and the speeches given at that event, including Your speech. For the avoidance of doubt, this includes planning the "Stop the Steal" rally and Your speech, and includes all Communications with any of the following persons: Stephen Bannon; Christina Bobb; Jeffrey Clark; John Eastman; Boris Epshteyn; Michael Flynn; Rudy Giuliani; Preston Haliburton; Bernard Kerik; William Ligon; Ed McBroom; Stephen Miller; Russell Ramsland; Roger Stone; Phil Waldron; and Kelli Ward, as well as all drafts of Your January 6, 2021 speech and all Communications about those drafts.
Via @Stornoway_Cove

They’ve sent subpoenas to a large number of Trump’s friends and family, as well as the president, with the argument that if Trump’s intention was to prevent the ratification of the legal election result, and his words did incite a riot, they haven’t defamed him.

Grab the popcorn. This is going to be good.

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