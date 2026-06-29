We regret to inform you that Donald Trump has been sharing AI pictorial fan-fiction of himself again, and these 17 comments brought him back down to earth with a bang

US donald trump

We cross now to Truth Social, where Donald Trump has been addressing the important issue of the day – what would he look like if he were a modern-day slender equivalent of the Greek God Atlas, carrying the world on his broad shoulders.

Let’s see how that looked.

Trump-licker extraordinaire, Eric Daugherty shared the animated version, in case the still image wasn’t delusional enough for anyone.

🚨 JUST IN: President Trump DROPS this gem Carrying the world on his shoulders! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/9trEPHGxyQ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 27, 2026

The mass eye-roll was almost audible. Here’s what people had to say about it.

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Do you guys think Trump knows about Atlas and his eternal punishment? No chance, right? https://t.co/J1XEbormcG — Ryan Landreth (@ryan_landreth) June 27, 2026

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I miss when presidents didn’t spend all day posting crazy sh*t https://t.co/VbjXUnLzlL pic.twitter.com/fztlJjWH7K — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 27, 2026

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Yet another U.S. Flag Code violation from the White House 🇺🇸 4 U.S. Code § 8 – Respect for flag

(b) The flag should never touch anything beneath it, such as the ground, the floor, water, or merchandise https://t.co/PgkcrKUp2b — Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) June 28, 2026

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This is more accurate. pic.twitter.com/7l5F3ZPvn1 — Tim Hannan (@TimHannan) June 27, 2026

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Eric, do you know what a man looks like? Just wondering. https://t.co/DKavwPcx8A — MAGA Cult Slayer🦅🇺🇸 (@MAGACult2) June 27, 2026

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