US donald trump

We regret to inform you that Donald Trump has been sharing AI pictorial fan-fiction of himself again, and these 17 comments brought him back down to earth with a bang

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 29th, 2026

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We cross now to Truth Social, where Donald Trump has been addressing the important issue of the day – what would he look like if he were a modern-day slender equivalent of the Greek God Atlas, carrying the world on his broad shoulders.

Let’s see how that looked.

Trump looking slim, draped in an American flag, which is trailing in the rubble at his feet. He holds the globe on his shoulders, and looks resolutely ahead.

Trump-licker extraordinaire, Eric Daugherty shared the animated version, in case the still image wasn’t delusional enough for anyone.

The mass eye-roll was almost audible. Here’s what people had to say about it.

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