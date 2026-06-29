We regret to inform you that Donald Trump has been sharing AI pictorial fan-fiction of himself again, and these 17 comments brought him back down to earth with a bang
We cross now to Truth Social, where Donald Trump has been addressing the important issue of the day – what would he look like if he were a modern-day slender equivalent of the Greek God Atlas, carrying the world on his broad shoulders.
Let’s see how that looked.
Trump-licker extraordinaire, Eric Daugherty shared the animated version, in case the still image wasn’t delusional enough for anyone.
🚨 JUST IN: President Trump DROPS this gem
Carrying the world on his shoulders!
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/9trEPHGxyQ
— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) June 27, 2026
The mass eye-roll was almost audible. Here’s what people had to say about it.
1.
— Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) June 27, 2026
2.
Do you guys think Trump knows about Atlas and his eternal punishment? No chance, right? https://t.co/J1XEbormcG
— Ryan Landreth (@ryan_landreth) June 27, 2026
3.
I miss when presidents didn’t spend all day posting crazy sh*t https://t.co/VbjXUnLzlL pic.twitter.com/fztlJjWH7K
— Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 27, 2026
4.
— ®️רונן פלד | Ronen Peled (@ronen_peled) June 27, 2026
5.
The only weight he's actually worried about.#EpsteinTrumpFiles pic.twitter.com/BtuRfuwyLU
— Alice Williams (@afreegirlll) June 27, 2026
6.
Yet another U.S. Flag Code violation from the White House 🇺🇸
4 U.S. Code § 8 – Respect for flag
(b) The flag should never touch anything beneath it, such as the ground, the floor, water, or merchandise https://t.co/PgkcrKUp2b
— Bad Fox Graphics (@BadFoxGraphics) June 28, 2026
7.
This is more accurate. pic.twitter.com/7l5F3ZPvn1
— Tim Hannan (@TimHannan) June 27, 2026
8.
Eric, do you know what a man looks like? Just wondering. https://t.co/DKavwPcx8A
— MAGA Cult Slayer🦅🇺🇸 (@MAGACult2) June 27, 2026
9.
Fixed it. pic.twitter.com/UduYHDWksY
— hello_again_3 (@hi_again_3) June 27, 2026