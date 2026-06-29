Of all the great jokes about Donald Trump’s sparsely attended 250th anniversary fair this one knocked the rest out of the park

US donald trump

Like us you probably haven’t been to the Great American State Fair in Washington.

The Donald Trump backed festival, such as it is, is being held on the city’s National Mall to celebrate the United States’ 250th birthday although naturally, as Trump is backing it, the president has desperately tried to make it all about him.

Which might explain why crowds haven’t exactly been flocking to attend, by the looks of it. Quite the reverse, in fact.

Peter Doocy claims “people are still coming out” to Trump’s 250th fair — even as the camera shot shows clearly behind him that almost nobody is there 😆 pic.twitter.com/hEh8tbhUNq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 28, 2026

And it prompted no end of great responses as you might imagine …

It was called Freedom 250 because that’s how many people went. pic.twitter.com/9HPW0KQNbH — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) June 28, 2026

How do you fuck up the 250th this badly?

It’s such an easy win. An average Summer day on the Mall is a hundred times more full. You have to work to make it this empty. This regime is such a bizarre tragicomedy. pic.twitter.com/MoaQVYdm8n — Jim Stewartson, Decelerationist 🇨🇦🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@jimstewartson) June 27, 2026

If you’re still into social distancing, you might want to check out that Great American State Fair. — Al Cappuccino…☕️🇮🇹 (@AlCappuccinoIT) June 28, 2026

Karoline Leavitt just accidentally proved how empty Trump’s state fair is. You can’t make this stuff up LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/7wZB532S7P — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) June 28, 2026

… but no-one said it better than @SCHAFFr_.

thought this was the reflecting pool for a second https://t.co/WAuYbweGrH — Schaff (@SCHAFFr_) June 28, 2026

Absolute boom right there.

he gonna find a way to deport you for this tweet — Percy (@percyyhp) June 28, 2026

Source @SCHAFFr_