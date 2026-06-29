US donald trump

Of all the great jokes about Donald Trump’s sparsely attended 250th anniversary fair this one knocked the rest out of the park

John Plunkett. Updated June 29th, 2026

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Like us you probably haven’t been to the Great American State Fair in Washington.

The Donald Trump backed festival, such as it is, is being held on the city’s National Mall to celebrate the United States’ 250th birthday although naturally, as Trump is backing it, the president has desperately tried to make it all about him.

Which might explain why crowds haven’t exactly been flocking to attend, by the looks of it. Quite the reverse, in fact.

And it prompted no end of great responses as you might imagine …

… but no-one said it better than @SCHAFFr_.

Absolute boom right there.

Source @SCHAFFr_