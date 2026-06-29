US barack obama donald trump

Donald Trump shared comparison photos of himself and Obama in their teens, in what people are calling the funniest self-own since records began

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 29th, 2026

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If you ever feel the stirrings of imposter syndrome, just take a glance in the direction of six-times-bankrupted draft-dodger, Donald Trump, who has twice won the US presidential election based on his reputation as a great businessman, and patriot.

As his personal and professional failures mount up, he turned to the man who lives rent-free in his largely empty head to give his ego a totally unnecessary boost.

A photo of Trump in military uniform labelled D Trump, 20, alongside a photo of a young Barack Obama in a Panama hat, with a cannabis cigarette photoshopped onto his mouth. This is labelled BH Obama, 18. There is no additional comment in the post.

Whoever thought it was a good idea to add the spliff –

a. is racist

b. is terrible at photo-editing.

c. has grossly misunderstood how much the young Obama leaves the young Trump in his wake – with or without the edit.

What’s more – he wasn’t 20…

You can judge whether he’s lying by two tells – his lips are moving, or he’s writing it down.

People couldn’t quite believe the level of self-own Trump had achieved without even trying.

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