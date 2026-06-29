Donald Trump shared comparison photos of himself and Obama in their teens, in what people are calling the funniest self-own since records began

US barack obama donald trump

If you ever feel the stirrings of imposter syndrome, just take a glance in the direction of six-times-bankrupted draft-dodger, Donald Trump, who has twice won the US presidential election based on his reputation as a great businessman, and patriot.

As his personal and professional failures mount up, he turned to the man who lives rent-free in his largely empty head to give his ego a totally unnecessary boost.

Whoever thought it was a good idea to add the spliff –

a. is racist b. is terrible at photo-editing. c. has grossly misunderstood how much the young Obama leaves the young Trump in his wake – with or without the edit.

What’s more – he wasn’t 20…

This is a picture of Donald when he was a teenager in high school. You'd think he'd know that. 😂 pic.twitter.com/1BkCjpFPFu — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) June 27, 2026

You can judge whether he’s lying by two tells – his lips are moving, or he’s writing it down.

People couldn’t quite believe the level of self-own Trump had achieved without even trying.

1.

We all know who the better hang is pic.twitter.com/BtOCSJ4ItQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 27, 2026

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It’s the first cope presidency pic.twitter.com/C884jCcKIy — evan loves worf (@esjesjesj) June 27, 2026

3.

He lies so much he even lies about his age in this photo to make it seem he was wearing a military uniform when he was 20. pic.twitter.com/GcBXzcmOSS — Ben Meiselas (@meiselasb) June 27, 2026

4.

Trump just uploaded a side by side comparison where Obama looks cool as fuck and he looks like a dork. Nice one Donald pic.twitter.com/wIEyzEVVVy — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) June 27, 2026

5.

Guess which one ended up becoming a convicted felon. pic.twitter.com/8o39Pr5bjs — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) June 27, 2026

6.

Obama occupies the penthouse in Trump's demented mind pic.twitter.com/jTImDfBJaz — Molly Ploofkins (@Mollyploofkins) June 27, 2026

7.

Joe Biden at 20 > Donald Trump at 20 https://t.co/7oqeO3J7gi pic.twitter.com/iBE8fNaEKA — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) June 27, 2026

8.

FACTS: Obama did not just break Trump. Obama BULLDOZED Trump. His weird obsession with Obama is unexplained. He HATES the fact that this smart black man was a president and WAY MORE popular than him. Obama was COOL in high-school. Trump was a chubby DUMB DORK. https://t.co/f2i15JrMgU — Dark Brandon (The 46) 🇺🇲 (@ajalexander944) June 27, 2026

9.

Obama Derangement Syndrome pic.twitter.com/3uXVLQPhol — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) June 27, 2026

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