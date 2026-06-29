US donald trump

Trump’s ‘Welcome, but be good’ message in new US passports has people wondering if he knows who they’re for – 17 crushing clapbacks

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 29th, 2026

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At a passing glance, you could be forgiven for thinking it’s Donald Trump’s 250th birthday, rather than that of the United States of America – and not just because he’s in such spectacularly bad physical shape that he makes the Crypt Keeper look like a shoo-in for the next Olympics. One for the kids, there.

The reason it seems as though America has been sidelined at its own party is that Trump has insisted on sticking his face or name (or both) on everything to do with the anniversary – and that includes the limited-edition commemorative 250 passports, which look like this.

Erm…

There was also this –

Quite apart from the sinister-looking photo, the Epstein-adjacent signature, and the weirdness of writing ‘Welcome, but be good’ rather than something more statesmanlike, people have been wondering just who Trump thinks he’s addressing. Passports are for US citizens, who don’t need a welcome message, snce they already live there.

Either nobody told him, or he ignored them.

The point may have escaped the Orange Buffoon, but all these pople spotted it.

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