Trump’s ‘Welcome, but be good’ message in new US passports has people wondering if he knows who they’re for – 17 crushing clapbacks

US donald trump

At a passing glance, you could be forgiven for thinking it’s Donald Trump’s 250th birthday, rather than that of the United States of America – and not just because he’s in such spectacularly bad physical shape that he makes the Crypt Keeper look like a shoo-in for the next Olympics. One for the kids, there.

The reason it seems as though America has been sidelined at its own party is that Trump has insisted on sticking his face or name (or both) on everything to do with the anniversary – and that includes the limited-edition commemorative 250 passports, which look like this.

Erm…

And what's with the absurdly hostile picture of Trump they choose? Fists clenched, looking furious, glaring at the camera. What foreign immigation officer wants to clear that American into their country? https://t.co/9EZgjkeAm0 — Robert E Kelly (@Robert_E_Kelly) June 28, 2026

Kim Jong Un thinks this is a bit much pic.twitter.com/atDRs3I1eB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 26, 2026

There was also this –

That's weird. The signature on the new 250th Anniversary passport, matches the signature on the creepy letter that Trump claims he never sent to Jeffrey Epstein. Did the same person forge his signature on the new passport? pic.twitter.com/IR0NK4yAEF — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) June 27, 2026

Quite apart from the sinister-looking photo, the Epstein-adjacent signature, and the weirdness of writing ‘Welcome, but be good’ rather than something more statesmanlike, people have been wondering just who Trump thinks he’s addressing. Passports are for US citizens, who don’t need a welcome message, snce they already live there.

Either nobody told him, or he ignored them.

People are missing the point. It is not that the phrase Trump insisted be on new passports confirms that he doesn't know what a passport is. It's that for a year not one person who works for him was willing to tell him so. They will remain cowards when he declares martial law. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) June 27, 2026

The point may have escaped the Orange Buffoon, but all these pople spotted it.

1.

This international embarrassment literally doesn’t know what passports are for. Millions trust him with the nuclear codes. pic.twitter.com/OdvbDuTSNe — Bryan Dawson🇺🇸 (@BryanDawsonUSA) June 27, 2026

2.

Who is he welcoming? Apparently he doesn't know the difference between a US passport and a visa to enter the country. This man is an idiot. Your passport is for travelling to other countries. pic.twitter.com/6pyNxexMn3 — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) June 26, 2026

3.

YOU FUCKING MORON. Passports are for U.S. citizens traveling abroad. They are not for people who are 'welcomed'. They are for people already here. Just melt into sludge already. https://t.co/OcnIyFknzp — God (@TheTweetOfGod) June 26, 2026

4.

5.

When I approach a passport control officer when entering a foreign country, I always say, "Welcome, but be good!" Thanks to our stable genius leader who knows exactly what passports and asylum are and how to stop hurricanes and algae, I no longer need to do this. 🙏🏼 https://t.co/TFSWj0bj1B — George Conway ⚖️🇺🇸 (@gtconway3d) June 27, 2026

6.

The guy who is too stupid to close an umbrella also doesn't know what a passport is. https://t.co/x2yrihmmQW — Jürgen Nauditt 🇩🇪🇺🇦 (@jurgen_nauditt) June 27, 2026

7.

This is so embarrassing. Trump thinks US passports are things that foreigners use to enter the United States. Tell me the man doesn’t have dementia. https://t.co/W0lNEMZqZ8 — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) June 27, 2026

8.

The Worlds dumbest fucking President thinks foreign tourists are issued United States passports. pic.twitter.com/bb4ATdNMPU — Cuckturd (@CattardSlim) June 26, 2026

9.