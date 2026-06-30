Life life hacks

A couple told the BBC how packed lunches helped them retire at 40 and got precisely the responses they deserved

John Plunkett. Updated June 30th, 2026

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Financial advice time now, and a couple who had a hot tip for anyone who wants to retire by the time they turn 40 (what do you mean that was years ago?).

Well, here’s their tip anyway – make your own packed lunch.

Apparently they were £40,000 better off after 10 years of homemade lunches, although it was a bit more complicated than that, obviously.

No, they also used to put on an extra layer instead of turning the heating up.

Anyway, that and other stuff meant Alan Donegan could retire at 40 and Katie Donegan aged just 35.

If that doesn’t make you like them enough already, they have a website that begins: ‘Warning! Only Enter This Site If You’re Ready And Open To Being Happier, Wealthier And More Fulfilled.’

We’re feeling so hot under the collar we can do with a cold shower tonight and very possibly the rest of the week, so we’re already winning.

But it was down to these people to surely say it best.

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