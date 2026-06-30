A couple told the BBC how packed lunches helped them retire at 40 and got precisely the responses they deserved

Life life hacks

Financial advice time now, and a couple who had a hot tip for anyone who wants to retire by the time they turn 40 (what do you mean that was years ago?).

Well, here’s their tip anyway – make your own packed lunch.

We had packed lunches every day for 10 years and retired at 40 https://t.co/R0j6QxeTty — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) June 30, 2026

Apparently they were £40,000 better off after 10 years of homemade lunches, although it was a bit more complicated than that, obviously.

No, they also used to put on an extra layer instead of turning the heating up.

Anyway, that and other stuff meant Alan Donegan could retire at 40 and Katie Donegan aged just 35.

If that doesn’t make you like them enough already, they have a website that begins: ‘Warning! Only Enter This Site If You’re Ready And Open To Being Happier, Wealthier And More Fulfilled.’

We’re feeling so hot under the collar we can do with a cold shower tonight and very possibly the rest of the week, so we’re already winning.

But it was down to these people to surely say it best.

1.

One worked in finance and the other owned a business. This sort of nonsense makes me so mad. Stop blaming poor people for poverty. https://t.co/4UILC0BawC — Harry Eccles (@Heccles94) June 30, 2026

2.

What a stupid fucking article. The higher your income, the earlier you retire. A £3 sandwich isn’t changing that. — PintsO’Guinness (@PintsO_Guinness) June 30, 2026

3.

The sort of people you get stuck talking to at a party whilst the table next to you is chatting about Big Sam’s Bolton https://t.co/0GBpezTVnk — Eugene (@eugeneh84) June 30, 2026

4.

I’ve had packed lunches for 55 years, and I’m still working at 70. What went wrong — Malcolm Clark (@MalcolmCla3855) June 30, 2026

5.

6.

Not gonna read this pish variation on the latte factor nonsense. Give up your daily flat white and you too can afford a home is now take a packed lunch & retire at 40. Brought to you from Unicorn Financial Consultants. Utter bollocks — Marion Main – #BothVotesSNP (@marionmain3) June 30, 2026

7.

Every winter, Alan and Katie Donegan would avoid turning on the heating at their home in the south of England.

“Instead, we wore extra layers and used hot water bottles – we turned it into a game,” says Alan. “It wasn’t suffering, it was strategy.” 😒☹ https://t.co/kdC5oJSqVq — Ronke Lawal (@ronkelawal) June 30, 2026

8.