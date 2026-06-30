An American asked if other nations constantly wang on about being the best country in the world and this Brit surely said it best

US Britain

Over on Twitter the rather fabulous menswear writer @dieworkguy took time out from tailoring to ask a more general question of his followers.

And it was in his capacity as an American rather than a tailoring expert that he asked this.

do people outside the US say their country is the best in the world or is it mostly an american thing? like, do swedes say “sweden is the best country in all of human history?” — derek guy (@dieworkwear) June 30, 2026

And it prompted no end of entirely enlightening responses from both inside the US and out …

1.

No. That’s an American thing. Even countries and societies that outperform the United States on many objective measures don’t speak that way. Being patriotic is great, everyone should be. But declaring your country “the best in the world” is not patriotism – It comes across as… — Бианка (@BiankaB12) June 30, 2026

2.

They say it because it’s true. pic.twitter.com/beCTJIHNJw — Nikita Sokolsky (@nsokolsky) June 30, 2026

so best country in the world is determined by who makes the most money per capita? — derek guy (@dieworkwear) June 30, 2026

Yep, everything else is just noise. Money talks, everything else walks. — Nikita Sokolsky (@nsokolsky) June 30, 2026

thank you. i can tell from your assessment that your life will be very rich and fulfilled. — derek guy (@dieworkwear) June 30, 2026

3.

Swedes do not, no. Americans have been taught this and often believe it to be an objective fact, not even just a patriotic feeling. — Karin Florman (@karinflorman) June 30, 2026

i find that you’re almost required to say it in the united states, otherwise people think you’re a bad person. even questioning it, like “i like living in the US, but don’t think it’s necessarily the best country in the world” will raise suspicions. — derek guy (@dieworkwear) June 30, 2026

4.

Spend enough time in Europe, and you'll notice that nobody talks like this. Spaniards will tell you their jamón is better than anything you've eaten. Italians will lose it if you order a cappuccino after 11am. The Irish will slag their own country all day but god help you if you… https://t.co/cmDuMKIdy3 — Tim (@TimurNegru) June 30, 2026

5.

As an American, I fully expect people in other countries to believe their own country is the best. It’s natural and endearing, having a bit of pride in your culture and country. I love seeing all the World Cup fans in the U.S. flexing their national pride. — Jennifer (@Jennife01646883) June 30, 2026

really? i find this sort of chauvinism a bit off putting and, frankly, a sign of low intelligence. i think pride in one’s own country is natural, but “we’re the best” is about more than that. it asserts superiority, which is different from mere pride. — derek guy (@dieworkwear) June 30, 2026

6.

Here in OZ we say it in a kind of “we’re fortunate to live in such a wonderful, safe & beautiful country” way, mostly to ourselves. This is understood to be true by most that live here. We also assume most countries hopefully do the same while knowing that no country is the best. — Agent Smart (@agentsmart) June 30, 2026

7.

No clue. But America is objectively the best in history. Pick your measure. GDP per capita, purchasing power per capita. We own the moon. There’s no where better for treatment for a serious illness. — Tanner Bouchie (@TannerBouchie) June 30, 2026

i was not aware that we own the moon. i think material resources are important. when i was making little, my life was very miserable. but after a certain point, i find that money makes little difference in my life. perhaps it makes more of a difference for you. — derek guy (@dieworkwear) June 30, 2026

… but surely the best answer went to this particular Brit.

Brits proudly say our country is the worst — Mat Flusk 🐻 (@matflusk) June 30, 2026

Say it loud and said proud!

genuinely, this kind of humor is why i find british culture very endearing — derek guy (@dieworkwear) June 30, 2026

Source @dieworkwear