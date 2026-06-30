US Britain

An American asked if other nations constantly wang on about being the best country in the world and this Brit surely said it best

John Plunkett. Updated June 30th, 2026

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Over on Twitter the rather fabulous menswear writer @dieworkguy took time out from tailoring to ask a more general question of his followers.

And it was in his capacity as an American rather than a tailoring expert that he asked this.

And it prompted no end of entirely enlightening responses from both inside the US and out …

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… but surely the best answer went to this particular Brit.

Say it loud and said proud!

Source @dieworkwear