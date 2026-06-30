US Dean Cain dr. oz MAGA

Give all the awards to the cameraman who panned to show the comically empty field as Dean Cain boasted about the crowds at Trump’s dismal State Fair

Oonagh Keating. Updated June 30th, 2026

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Trump’s name should have been Sadim, rather than Donald, because everything he touches turns from gold to garbage.

The so-called business genius managed to bankrupt more than one casino, for Pete’s sake. It’s an almost impressive level of failure.

The reverse Midas touch has been in full view during Trump’s second term, as he’s turned-

The East Wing of the White House into a pile of rubble

Its lush lawn and Rose Garden into the world’s largest divot and a concrete patio

The Reflecting Pool into a torn paint and algae exhibition

The Constitution into his What Not To Do guide.

There’s also the Great American State Fair.

Despite the better efforts of Fox News to convince viewers otherwise, the attendance figures of the celebration of all things American in honour of the country’s 250th anniversary of independence have been almost comical – and we only added ‘almost’ to be polite.

Mega Maga, former Superman actor, and part-time ICE officer, Dean Cain was there, and he accidentally gave the world a bird’s-eye view of the lack of interest.

Cain was still there, although not on the glitchy ferris wheel, when TMZ journalist Charlie Cotton went to see for himself. Full marks for Charlie’s top camerawork during an onstage chat between Cain and Quack-in-chief, Dr Oz.

Meryl Streep pointing and smiling as part of a crowd giving Halle Berry a standing ovation for winning an Oscar

TMZ proudly shared the video, and the internet gave it a virtual chef’s kiss.

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