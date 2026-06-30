Give all the awards to the cameraman who panned to show the comically empty field as Dean Cain boasted about the crowds at Trump’s dismal State Fair

US Dean Cain dr. oz MAGA

Trump’s name should have been Sadim, rather than Donald, because everything he touches turns from gold to garbage.

The so-called business genius managed to bankrupt more than one casino, for Pete’s sake. It’s an almost impressive level of failure.

The reverse Midas touch has been in full view during Trump’s second term, as he’s turned- The East Wing of the White House into a pile of rubble Its lush lawn and Rose Garden into the world’s largest divot and a concrete patio The Reflecting Pool into a torn paint and algae exhibition The Constitution into his What Not To Do guide.

There’s also the Great American State Fair.

Despite the better efforts of Fox News to convince viewers otherwise, the attendance figures of the celebration of all things American in honour of the country’s 250th anniversary of independence have been almost comical – and we only added ‘almost’ to be polite.

Peter Doocy claims "people are still coming out" to Trump's 250th fair — even as the camera shot shows clearly behind him that almost nobody is there 😆 pic.twitter.com/hEh8tbhUNq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 28, 2026

CONGRATULATIONS TO DONALD ON HAVING THE SMALLEST CROWD IN RECORDED HISTORY. PEOPLE CALL ME EVERY DAY BEGGING TO KNOW HOW DOES HE GET SUCH PUNY CROWDS? IS IT BECAUSE HE'S BORING, OLD, STUPID, WHAT IS IT?!! I SAY IT'S ALL OF THE ABOVE BUT THERE'S SOMETHING ELSE. YOU MUST BE… https://t.co/gundalU8GW — Governor Newsom Press Office (parody) (@AwesomeNewsom) June 28, 2026

Mega Maga, former Superman actor, and part-time ICE officer, Dean Cain was there, and he accidentally gave the world a bird’s-eye view of the lack of interest.

Lmao he really posted this….packed! pic.twitter.com/blCNxCpwwS — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) June 28, 2026

Cain was still there, although not on the glitchy ferris wheel, when TMZ journalist Charlie Cotton went to see for himself. Full marks for Charlie’s top camerawork during an onstage chat between Cain and Quack-in-chief, Dr Oz.

Dr Oz talking ‘crowd size’ with Dean Cain at the Great American State Fair 🤯 pic.twitter.com/qBw9mJvoPU — CHARLIE COTTON (@hicharliecotton) June 29, 2026

TMZ proudly shared the video, and the internet gave it a virtual chef’s kiss.

Dr. Oz on stage with Dean Cain talks about how great the crowd is at the Great American State Fair… so @hicharliecotton pans his camera to reveal quite the opposite. https://t.co/vZ3exnGWS3 pic.twitter.com/4e1ugj7AVw — TMZ (@TMZ) June 29, 2026

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They just continue to insist that there are massive crowds showing up to this thing despite the fact that this is also the 200th anniversary of the invention of the camera. https://t.co/xFmP4YGodN — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 29, 2026

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Instead of pretending this is some huge success packed with people, they could try doing a better job, stop turning it into a political event (Oz even promotes the Republican gubernatorial candidate for Pennsylvania in the clip) and give people a reason to go. But that actually… https://t.co/rvvBuFI4yn — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) June 29, 2026

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I'm a guy who feels acute anxiety on behalf of those who plan events that get a bad turnout. It makes me itchy with sympathy. I feel vicariously awful for anyone who puts all that time into coordinating an event, just to have it fall flat. Anyway, this is freaking hilarious. https://t.co/GmDaCRbAub — Jeremy, Writer & Dad & Collector of Parks (@JeremyWingert79) June 29, 2026

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They’d all be better off not talking about crowd size at all. — sedef (@nsedef) June 29, 2026

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As if you needed proof who the worst Superman has ever been…Dean Cain couldn’t even use his x-ray vision to find people to attend this. — Doctor Disney (@Doctor_Disney) June 29, 2026

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Dean Cain: "There are tons* of people here." *Tens. — Sterling (@GreenShades9) June 29, 2026

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Half of the crowd has to be people that came to see how few people there are. — Edwin Landy (@EdwinLandy) June 29, 2026

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This is so sad. No, wrong word.

It's worthless; pitiable, odious.

A crowd less than what would attend a bake sale by 7th graders. https://t.co/mfWCmI60fM — Annie van Leur (@AnnevanLeur) June 29, 2026

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Maga is dead… They will scurry like rats back to their dark holes and pretend they were never maga. pic.twitter.com/Ru6n2X12e5 — SouthernG (@JokerNov) June 29, 2026

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