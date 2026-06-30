Celebrity kirstie allsopp

Kirstie Allsopp was furious with Bafta for saying Penelope Keith had ‘passed’ and this A++ response was to the manor born

Poke Reporter. Updated June 30th, 2026

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Sad news today that the great Penelope Keith has died, aged 86.

To readers of a certain age she was one of the brightest stars of the golden age of homegrown TV sitcoms and nowhere better than as Margo Leadbetter in The Good Life (before starring in another huge comedy hit, To The Manor Born).

She won multiple Bafta awards so it was only natural that the good folk of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts should want to pay tribute.

And yet there was something about the wording of their tribute that got – really got – Kirstie Allsopp’s goat.

And of all the totally on-point responses …

… this one, from @MrJoeGooch , was to the manor born.

Give that man a Bafta.

And because we are never less than fair and balanced, there was also no shortage of people who agreed with Allsopp, if not necessarily the way she chose to express it.

On the other hand, she also had the backing of this man.

Which means she must be wrong.

Number of Bafta awards won by Kirstie Allsopp – zero (and no, Outstanding Contribution to Scotland’s Screen Industry award at the BAFTA Scotland Awards in 2025 doesn’t count).

Follow @MrJoeGooch here!

Source @KirstieMAllsopp