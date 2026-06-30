What’s a Gen Z opinion that would have sounded insane 20 years ago? – 17 hot takes that sound wild to old people

Life r/AskReddit

As some wise philosopher once said, change is the universal constant. And within that, young people tend to come along with weird, new-fangled ideas fairly often too.

Gen Z are currently the age group who are kicking back against the established order of things.

So much so that their opinions would have sounded insane 20 years ago. Dull-Daikon3402 invited r/AskReddit to share these insane hot takes, and even got the ball rolling with a suggestion of their own.

‘Mental health is just as important as physical health’

If you’re a chopped unc, these top replies will sound deeply disturbing…

1.

‘AI is going to take my job’

-joeballs

2.

‘People want to watch videos of you doing and commenting on your mundane daily tasks, like making coffee or curling your hair.’

-CalliopePenelope

3.

‘I think the idea of a “starter home” is a completely obsolete concept. If by some financial miracle I can purchase a house someday, you better believe I’m going to do my best to stay in that fucking house.’

-Kryptonianshezza

4.

‘That the new, upcoming working generation would be computer illiterate.’

-xMINGx

5.

‘Trusting a smartphone app as your sole navigation tool in the deep backcountry. Heading up into the Rockies without a physical topo map and a compass back then was basically considered a death wish.’

-Strange_Product6663

6.

‘“It’s fine to let my toddler play with my phone. It keeps him from fussing.” ‘In 2006 we used phones for phone calls. Data was expensive and videos were potato quality.’

-minus_minus

7.

‘Learning to code is the worst career path to take’

-NotGayRyan

8.

‘I’m going to get a perm and cut it into the shape of a mushroom.’

-btribble

9.