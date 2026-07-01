An American footballer turned pundit said the only reason Brits don’t like World Cup ‘hydration breaks’ is because they’re American and Chris Sutton’s response spoke for the nation

Sport world cup

Time to return to the World Cup which has been a bit of a treat so far – we write this ahead of England’s last 32 fixture against DR Congo, obviously – apart from one thing.

Well, two things every match, to be specific, and that’s the wildly irritating ‘hydration breaks’ and their uncanny ability to bring everything – literally – to a standstill just when things are getting going.

Former American footballer turned pundit Alexi Lalas says they’re here to stay, however, not just in the US but everywhere, including the Premier League.

And the only reason Brits don’t like it, he says, is that they are perceived to be American.

MLS is most likely to be first league to add hydration breaks. MLS has history of embracing change (VAR, ref-cam, ref mics, timed subs, off-field treatment, 35- yard shootout, etc.) Premier League will be last, not b/c they don’t want it, but b/c it’s perceived as American. https://t.co/mCoVEjo6PJ — Alexi Lalas (@AlexiLalas) June 29, 2026

And while it prompted no end of entirely on-point responses …

Hydration breaks will disappear from the game except when necessary the moment this tournament ends and it will be remembered as the cash grab that it was. https://t.co/2LO76MXrEz — Tom Rennie (@tomrenniesoccer) June 29, 2026

Nothing to do with it being "perceived as American". Everything to do with it disrupting the flow of the game. https://t.co/hScWymz0gS — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) June 30, 2026

MLS moving to a fall winter schedule is the perfect time for the hydration break to be introduced. Toronto, Chicago etc will provide warm soup and reframe it as a ‘sustenance break’ 😂 https://t.co/OzzRs37lni — Arlo White (@arlowhite) June 29, 2026

“Because it’s perceived as American”? It IS American. And @FIFAcom went along with it. You lot can’t seem to go 20mins without an ad break.

Football is a game played across two halves of 45mins each way and has been for well over 100 years.

Leave the bloody game alone! https://t.co/IwbpXV1UJK — Ian 🔰 (@Ian_M1) June 30, 2026

… we reckon former Norwich, Blackburn and Celtic footballer turned pundit Chris Sutton – you probably hear him putting Robbie Savage in the shade on 5 Live – said it best.

Looking forward to the hydration breaks coming to the Scottish Premiership in the near future… when it’s -3 in Perth… makes sense https://t.co/YVweVTVvRD — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) June 30, 2026

Nailed it.

5 minutes in front of a two bar electric fire — Petermc (@PeteMcGuig) June 30, 2026

Hot Water Bottle at the ready — SPFL Mediawatch (@SPFLWatch) June 30, 2026

We'll need one of these bad boys, proper old school hydration breaks. pic.twitter.com/4kVCy4lFNq — Glaswegian Versus Dog (@DavidofPartick) June 30, 2026

Source @chris_sutton73