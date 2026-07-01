Sport world cup

An American footballer turned pundit said the only reason Brits don’t like World Cup ‘hydration breaks’ is because they’re American and Chris Sutton’s response spoke for the nation

John Plunkett. Updated July 1st, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Time to return to the World Cup which has been a bit of a treat so far – we write this ahead of England’s last 32 fixture against DR Congo, obviously – apart from one thing.

Well, two things every match, to be specific, and that’s the wildly irritating ‘hydration breaks’ and their uncanny ability to bring everything – literally – to a standstill just when things are getting going.

Former American footballer turned pundit Alexi Lalas says they’re here to stay, however, not just in the US but everywhere, including the Premier League.

And the only reason Brits don’t like it, he says, is that they are perceived to be American.

And while it prompted no end of entirely on-point responses …

… we reckon former Norwich, Blackburn and Celtic footballer turned pundit Chris Sutton – you probably hear him putting Robbie Savage in the shade on 5 Live – said it best.

Nailed it.

Source @chris_sutton73