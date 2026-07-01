An American questioned Stan Collymore’s credentials to critique World Cup ‘hydration breaks’ and Collymore’s A++ response had Brits everywhere applauding

Celebrity world cup

The World Cup has already exceeded expectations we reckon, with a reassuring lack of politics and no end of memorable games and we’re only just into the knockout stages.

But there’s one thing that’s got people talking more than any other and that’s the introduction of ‘hydration breaks’ halfway though each half, partly for the players’ welfare but mostly for American commercial breaks.

Former Liverpool, Nottingham Forest and England footballer Stan Collymore had his say on Twitter and it’s fair to say, no, he isn’t a fan.

Hydration breaks. Football is a game of momentum and anyone who's ever watched a thrilling 90 minutes would agree that most players or supporters would give up a half time break when a great game is being played. Why? Stops destroy that momentum and flow of the incredible… — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) June 30, 2026

‘Hydration breaks. ‘Football is a game of momentum and anyone who’s ever watched a thrilling 90 minutes would agree that most players or supporters would give up a half time break when a great game is being played. Why? Stops destroy that momentum and flow of the incredible spectacle of association football. ‘Our sport, a 150 year old sport no less, is the world’s most popular to watch and to play. ‘Not the NFL

‘Not the NBA

‘Not MLB ‘Association Football. ‘So a few pundits, fans and journalists doing TV and sponsors bidding by opining that hydration breaks are a good idea couldn’t give one good reason as to how the game would be made better. ‘Coaches work SEVEN DAYS A WEEK to drill instruction into players, so in game instruction isn’t needed. ‘Players can hydrate whenever they like. They’re not fucking babies needing a feed. ‘The breaks CREATE a STOP OF MOMENTUM. And I’ve never seen one match in thousands I’ve watched or played in that’s been better with more stoppages. Not ONE. ‘So to this angling for change, what makes you think you’re so special to change the world’s most popular sport to play and watch that’s been both of those things for 150 years? ‘Minor tweaks? Absolutely. The back pass rule was being abused, so it was changed. A materially good thing for the players and fans. ‘More breaks? At a time where stops in play for diving, cheating, VAR etc are colliding with hydration breaks? No thanks. ‘Those wanting this are working for broadcasters and sponsors who want a bigger piece of the game. Never forget that. ‘Football. A simple game ruined by football illiterate fucknuts.’

We mention it not because Collymore’s well-argued tirade caught the attention of this person who basically questioned Collymore’s credentials to say such a thing.

Have you ever played a sport for more than 45 minutes straight? Would your performance had been better with a short break to hydrate and rest? Do you think fans want to see athletes perform at their best? — Neil (@Neil_Bloch) June 30, 2026

And we mention that because it prompted a cracking response from the former international footballer for which stellar is probably no exaggeration.

Yes, I've played elite level sport where my particular job was running with a ball at feet at around 30kph+ multiple times a half. 6 ft 4, 95kg. The tactical information given to me through a 7 day, not 3 minute period sufficed, as did the occasional squirt of electrolyte water… https://t.co/VAYzJOmY4g — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) June 30, 2026

‘Yes, I’ve played elite level sport where my particular job was running with a ball at feet at around 30kph+ multiple times a half. ‘6 ft 4, 95kg. ‘The tactical information given to me through a 7 day, not 3 minute period sufficed, as did the occasional squirt of electrolyte water per half. ‘My performance would not have been improved at all by a hydration or tactical break. ‘Pretty much like 99% of players over a 150 year period playing the most popular and most played sport on the planet by far. ‘So maybe you can tell me. ‘When was the last time you put your fucking dorittos, big gulp and chicken wings down long enough to know what professional sportsmen need rather than advertising executives or couch potatoes who need to be told 6 times in 20 minutes to buy a Jeep Cherokee, Whopper or diabetes medication instead of just enjoying the sport?’

Mega oof.

Someone questioned if you have ever played a sport for more than 45 minutes? This literally wins the Internet today 🤣 — Thomas Smith (@ThomasSmit4032) July 1, 2026

Yes Stan, have you ever played more than 45 minutes of sport? Eh? 😞 Those lads invented Google but can't use it — James Murphy (@jaymurphy110) June 30, 2026

To conclude …

Your mouth is writing checks your knowledge can't cash Neil. You asked him if he'd played sport for more than 45 minutes straight.

Stan played in the Premier League and for England and now he just played you like a banjo. Twang.https://t.co/5Yf1VRr5b2 — KippaxKids (@KippaxKids) July 1, 2026

Source @StanCollymore