JD Vance said his faith is why he doesn’t like ‘low-wage foreigners’, and the internet read him chapter and verse – 19 biblical takedowns

US JD Vance religion

JD Vance must be the world’s most famous Catholic convert since Tony Blair, and if he doesn’t get with the Gospel programme, he may find himself becoming the most famous excommunicate – American Pope or no American Pope.

For example, we can’t remember whether it was Matthew, Mark, Luke or John who said ‘Blessed be the ones who shun the low-wage foreigners’, but it must be in there somewhere, right?

JD Vance says his faith makes him averse to “low wage foreigners” pic.twitter.com/8mfxBjxhMA — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 30, 2026

The internet handed him a huge ‘nope’, and a free Bible Studies lesson.

1.

“That’s why we don’t like low-wage foreigners coming in and undercutting the wages of American workers.

We want normal Americans to be able to live a dignified life. And I think that’s a very, very Christian concept.” Can someone contact his RCIA priest about this? https://t.co/u1WfttN5Qo — Tim Miller (@Timodc) July 1, 2026

2.

JD Vance 1) converts to Catholicism

2) decides that the Pope is wrong on important issues, but

3) By coincidence Trump and his supporters understand the true meaning of Catholicism https://t.co/BLA4nvuw88 — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) July 1, 2026

3.

If you want to truly know what scripture tells us about humility, fairness, justice, generosity, and human dignity, just mute this man’s self-righteous ramblings and go straight to the source. I guarantee you you’ll find something very different there. https://t.co/LvE8lvy4BD — Jennifer Erin Valent 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@JenniferEValent) July 1, 2026

4.

the pope should punch him in the face tbh https://t.co/b2Enoz6C5r — lindsey marie (@thekuhlest) July 1, 2026

5.

Christian Trump supporters worship money and power, not Jesus. https://t.co/26I8XMpqrD — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) July 1, 2026

6.

@JDVance You don’t have the emotional or spiritual capacity for Catholicism. I suggest Christchurch in DC, a conservative evangelical church that likes to engage in politics. Peter Thiel led you to Catholicism, but Peter Thiel is hardly a messenger of Christ or his teachings. — colleen (@waysandmeans71) July 1, 2026

7.

Just like Jesus said: Beware the low-wage foreigner! https://t.co/PIAsO1ocpc — Joerg Lau (@joerglau) July 1, 2026

8.

Lifelong Catholic here. 42 years of sermons and Bible readings. Eight years of catechism. Whatever JD Vance is professing to believe, it’s not Catholicism. And it has nothing to do with Jesus Christ. https://t.co/iMYWq80NKx — Steve Brusatte (@SteveBrusatte) July 1, 2026

9.

Jesus Christ was a low wage foreigner https://t.co/Dzg4gGq6pr — Jackie Singh (@HackingButLegal) July 1, 2026

10.