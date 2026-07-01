US JD Vance religion

JD Vance said his faith is why he doesn’t like ‘low-wage foreigners’, and the internet read him chapter and verse – 19 biblical takedowns

Oonagh Keating. Updated July 1st, 2026

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JD Vance must be the world’s most famous Catholic convert since Tony Blair, and if he doesn’t get with the Gospel programme, he may find himself becoming the most famous excommunicate – American Pope or no American Pope.

For example, we can’t remember whether it was Matthew, Mark, Luke or John who said ‘Blessed be the ones who shun the low-wage foreigners’, but it must be in there somewhere, right?

The internet handed him a huge ‘nope’, and a free Bible Studies lesson.

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