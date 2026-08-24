Celebrity first world problems

John Barrowman’s rant about not getting free pyjamas in business class went straight into the First World Problems Hall of Fame

Oonagh Keating. Updated August 24th, 2026

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Scottish-Canadian actor John Barrowman, probably best known as Captain Jack Harkness in Doctor Who and Torchwood, entered the First World Problems Olympics, and came out with the gold medal.

In a now-deleted tweet, he complained that he hadn’t received the free pyjamas he was expecting while flying business class on American Airlines. Here’s how he explained the problem.

We can see why he felt somewhat hard done by, but it seems the freebie is reserved for Flagship Suite Preferred seats, and Mr Barrowman was in standard business. People felt that, even if he had been done out of the PJs, his complaint crossed the line into overkill.

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Eat Clip Sleep had a small amount of sympathy. Very small.

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Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons