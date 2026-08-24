John Barrowman’s rant about not getting free pyjamas in business class went straight into the First World Problems Hall of Fame

Celebrity first world problems

Scottish-Canadian actor John Barrowman, probably best known as Captain Jack Harkness in Doctor Who and Torchwood, entered the First World Problems Olympics, and came out with the gold medal.

In a now-deleted tweet, he complained that he hadn’t received the free pyjamas he was expecting while flying business class on American Airlines. Here’s how he explained the problem.

John Barrowman has taken to social media to complain that his flight didn’t provide pyjamas. Thoughts and prayers at this incredibly difficult time. pic.twitter.com/AXjX4gshhI — Jamie Kay (@TheRealJamieKay) August 23, 2026

We can see why he felt somewhat hard done by, but it seems the freebie is reserved for Flagship Suite Preferred seats, and Mr Barrowman was in standard business. People felt that, even if he had been done out of the PJs, his complaint crossed the line into overkill.

1.

I feel so utterly sorry for John Barrowman. This is absolutely tragic. How could this happen to someone in 2026? It's dreadful. Not being given pyjamas in business class is totally unacceptable. How on Earth was he expected to have a little sleep halfway across the Atlantic… — Higgy (@higgyboson) August 22, 2026

2.

How detached from reality do you need to be to moan about pyjamas. https://t.co/5pYjrLnKQB — Heather McKee (@heatherthefair) August 23, 2026

3.

No pyjamas???? Oh my god the worst thing has happened!! The people of Gaza have just started a petition for John Barrow man. — Lawrence Dunne (@LawrenceDunne3) August 22, 2026

4.

Remember you're still having a better day than John Barrowman x pic.twitter.com/RT4frjzzq0 — Jono Read (@jonoread) August 23, 2026

5.

The horror for John Barrowman failing to get pyjamas in business class. I hope he somehow managed to arrive safely.

"We are about to takeoff from Los Angeles to London and a flagship service which everybody in business class has, and apparently some get things that others don’t.… pic.twitter.com/ZdaUGBNd6J — John Bull (@54JohnBull) August 22, 2026

6.

first Wispa Gold since John Barrowman couldn’t get his jammies in business class…makes you think. — kramerica industries (@hepimp) August 23, 2026

7.

Heart goes out to John Barrowman this morning, what a horrible set of circumstances to endure. 💔 — Caomhainn (@chungalung78) August 22, 2026

8.

I sometimes think I wish I could just help people around the world who need it most. I feel so powerless that I can’t just get John Barrowman some business class flagship pyjamas. pic.twitter.com/ySwluV1lvH — Luke Kempner (@LukeKempner) August 23, 2026

9.

Imagine getting to this level of arsehole 🫠 https://t.co/2IbAbKUSfj — Lisa P 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@evanslis456) August 23, 2026

10.

Thoughts and Prayers with John Barrowman at this harrowing time #Pyjamas pic.twitter.com/O82mGEBVdS — Lolly (@Lolly_Knickers) August 23, 2026

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13.

Is there a go fund me i can donate to? Id hate to see him go short — left blank (@leftblank111) August 23, 2026

14.

WITH ALL THAT IS GOING ON IN THE WORLD TODAY, THIS IS HORRENDOUS. THIS IS AN OUTRAGE. I WILL NEVER N. E. V. E. R . FLY THIS AIRLINE AGAIN. I DON'T KNOW WHICH AIRLINE IT IS BUT I WILL NEVER USE IT AGAIN. https://t.co/JuYZDNgr0p — W BOO GARFARKLE. (@garfarkle1) August 23, 2026

15.

Eat Clip Sleep had a small amount of sympathy. Very small.

He’s entitled to moan. He’s an idiot for doing it publicly. — Eat Clip Sleep (@eatclipsleep) August 23, 2026

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Image Screengrab, Wikimedia Commons