Entertainment Andrea Jenkyns HIGNFY Ian Hislop
This clip of Ian Hislop owning Andrea Jenkyns on HIGNFY just went viral again and it will never not make our day better
We’re not entirely sure why this clip of Tory cabinet minister turned Reform UK mayor for Greater Lincolnshire Andrea Jenkyns has gone viral again, apart from the fact that it’s very, very funny, obviously.
It’s the great Ian Hislop doing what he does best on an episode of Have I Got News For You that aired – Google, Google – back in October 2024.
Reform UK’s Andrea Jenkyns declaring her admiration for Boris Johnson’s time as Prime Minister
Then getting owned by the audience and Ian Hislop https://t.co/MeqB2RacOF
— AxoAndy (@AxoAndy) November 18, 2026
Boom!
Source @AxoAndy