Entertainment Andrea Jenkyns HIGNFY Ian Hislop

We’re not entirely sure why this clip of Tory cabinet minister turned Reform UK mayor for Greater Lincolnshire Andrea Jenkyns has gone viral again, apart from the fact that it’s very, very funny, obviously.

It’s the great Ian Hislop doing what he does best on an episode of Have I Got News For You that aired – Google, Google – back in October 2024.

Reform UK’s Andrea Jenkyns declaring her admiration for Boris Johnson’s time as Prime Minister Then getting owned by the audience and Ian Hislop https://t.co/MeqB2RacOF — AxoAndy (@AxoAndy) November 18, 2026

Boom!

1. Everyone loves @andreajenkyns getting her arse handed to her. The fact that someone so vile and classless can be made a Dame makes a mockery of these entitled awards. Typical Tory shite and her defection to Reform speaks volumes. A waste of existence — RWT (@AndyRipley8) November 18, 2026

2. She blocked me after I pointed out people were laughing at her not with her. She genuinely seemed to think she did well. Deluded. — Macbradaigh (@MacbradaighCelt) November 18, 2026

4. How Andrea Jenkins can have a career in politics is baffling. — LemonAid (@LemonAi40903300) November 18, 2026

5. Ian Hislop is the best of us — David Graham (@BigDav1297) November 18, 2026

6. I so love it👍👍👍👍😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/vFcS1PDOzk — Bianca Joy Freedom Celentano (@BiancaCelentan1) November 18, 2026

7. It's a wonder she never gave the audience the middle finger…. — Boy With Apple (@Boy_With_Apple) November 18, 2026

Source @AxoAndy