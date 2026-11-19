Pics entitled first world problems The Guardian
The most entitled problem page of the year has arrived, and this absolute masterpiece is peak Guardian
Most people enter their fourth decade hoping for good health, maybe a nice meal out, or a modest present. Not so this person, who was so aggrieved at not receiving a present from their elderly parent that they wrote a letter to The Guardian’s problem page.
It’s a masterclass in entitlement. Thanks to Gethin Chamberlain for sharing on Twitter.
If you only read one batshit crazy entitled Guardian problem page letter today, make it the one in which someone complains their parents didn’t buy them a 40th birthday present even though they were expecting jewellery and something about old age and their sister.
(Link below) https://t.co/2gvd1m3rNf
— Gethin Chamberlain (@newsandpics) November 16, 2026
Let’s have a zoom in.
Wow. As you’d imagine, people had thoughts. Lots of them.