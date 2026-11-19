Pics entitled first world problems The Guardian

Most people enter their fourth decade hoping for good health, maybe a nice meal out, or a modest present. Not so this person, who was so aggrieved at not receiving a present from their elderly parent that they wrote a letter to The Guardian’s problem page.

It’s a masterclass in entitlement. Thanks to Gethin Chamberlain for sharing on Twitter.

If you only read one batshit crazy entitled Guardian problem page letter today, make it the one in which someone complains their parents didn’t buy them a 40th birthday present even though they were expecting jewellery and something about old age and their sister.

(Link below) https://t.co/2gvd1m3rNf — Gethin Chamberlain (@newsandpics) November 16, 2026

Let’s have a zoom in.

Wow. As you’d imagine, people had thoughts. Lots of them.

1. Organised a huge party for my 40th to give all my friends a good time as a way of saying thank you. We had such a blast that they all asked if I'd do it again for my 50th – so I did. Didn't expect or ask for presents. It was the most fun I've ever had spending money. Roll on 60! — The Little People (@TheLittlePeopl9) November 16, 2026

2. Wow! Entitlement doesn’t even cover this! — Anniedoodah (@annieoneandonly) November 16, 2026

3. “Struggling with their health” could’ve been any horrific medical ailment but she skims over that and focuses on her lack of gifts. How bratty!! — The Autistic Book Club 🇬🇧🇦🇺 (@AutismBookClub) November 17, 2026

4. “I place a lot of importance on gift giving…especially giving gifts to ME.” Epic stuff. I wonder if they are even aware that they’re an adult? — Tommy Pearson (@tommyrpearson) November 17, 2026

5. I can’t stand an adult who is upset about their birthday. If you want jewelry then buy it. Special cake? Make it. Special trip? Plan it. Party? Do it yourself. — GenXreacts (@GenXReaction) November 16, 2026

6. Wow. My (loving, supportive) parents couldn't remember what day my birthday was this year. I felt only love for them, & zero need to write to a national paper whining about it. — Cove Cooper (@CoveCooper) November 16, 2026

7. How dare her elderly parents have health problems, the selfish gits, when there's candles to light on a Colin the Caterpillar birthday cake? — Josie Turner (@TurnerJosi17795) November 16, 2026

8. "Said they'd been struggling with their health or whatever, like, I know you have cancer or whatever, just buy me a diamond!!! I'm your bayyybeeeeeee…!" — Geonn Cannon (@GeonnCannon) November 16, 2026