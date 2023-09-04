This Italian restaurant’s ‘response’ to a request for a pizza with pineapple is a classic (NSFW) dish of the day
Pizza restaurant of the week is surely this one, which responded to a request for a pineapple pizza with the burn turned up to 11.
It’s a quick hit that is both childish and very funny (and NSFW) and has just gone viral on Reddit (and not for the first time) after it was shared by myself_diff.
Ooof.
‘This is so fake. That is NOT an Italian pizza lmao.’
ThaBrownie
‘An actual Italian pizzeria would probably put razor blades under the cheese if you asked them to make a Hawaiian.’
Reiver93
‘Yet, over in italy, an Americana pizza is covered in hotdogs and french fries.’
CatBoyTrip
To conclude …
‘Well “f-ck you” isn’t rare but it did have good delivery.’
put_clever_username
Source Reddit u/myself_diff