These 20 things that some (but not all) of us have will tell you exactly how rare you are and it’s properly fascinating stuff

Science biology

Over on TikTok someone called @knowledgesaurus created a whole series of videos called ‘How Rare Are You?’

It’s all about the interesting and occasionally very unusual things which only some of our bodies have. And the more you read about them, the more you want to read.

It was highlighted by the good people of BoredPanda and here are our 20 favourites.

1.

25% of people sneeze when they’re exposed to direct sunlight (the photic sneeze reflex).

2.

30% of people can flare their nostrils on command. However that muscle has very little use and is usually weak, so many people can’t do it.

3.

Less than 1% of people have this small little hole right on their ear. Some evolutionary biologists claim this used to be a gill.

4.

Only 1% of people are ambidextrous with no preference for the use of right or left hand.

5.

5% of people have amber eyes – golden or coppery with flakes of gold, green or brown.

6.

Only 12% of people have tetrachromacy – the ability to see a lot more colors than the majority of people. They can see about 10 times as many shades and colours than is typical.

7.

24% of people can raise one eyebrow (you can also learn to do this if you’re more patient than we are).

8.

Less than 1% of people can hear colors or see sounds (synesthesia).

9.

10% of people have something called Morton’s toe (when your big toe is shorter than the one next to it).

10.

35% of people have no wisdom teeth. Wisdom teeth used to serve a purpose but now they no longer do, which is why we take them out to avoid any chance of infection.