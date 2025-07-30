People shared the things they secretly judge others about – 23 of the most relatable and totally on-point responses

Life funny reddit

People are sharing the things they secretly judge others about after Redditor asked this.

“What’s something you secretly judge people about?”

And it’s a revealing, occasionally funny and sometimes entirely relatable read. Here are 23 of the hardest side eyes.

1.

‘Not putting their shopping cart in the return. My first job was to collect carts and bag groceries. If I can put my cart away with 2 small children in tow, so can you!’



deeznutz066

2.

‘The background wallpaper in their phone.’

floralboi

3.

‘When the kids boss the parents around ‘

maddiewithgoals

4.

‘How they treat servers, waitstaff or hotel clerks. Nothing irritates me more than grown ass adults who think service professionals are somehow beneath them or that the’re somehow indentured servants.’

Linux4ever_Leo

5.

‘How often they complain.’

Mister_Citrus

6.

‘Bad table manners. If I’ve ever shared a meal with you and you chewed with your mouth open or made food noises, I promise that during the entire meal, I’ve fantasized about your death.’

Toadie9622

7.

‘What the inside of their car looks like.’

bl0ckplane

8.

‘Taking video/FaceTime calls walking around the grocery store. Generally any public speaker phone/broadcast of their private shit like conversations and music. What the f-ck have we come to with the combo of disregard for others and the narcissism?’

Coffeedemon

9.

‘What part of their life are they posting on social media.’

evilislive13

10.

‘For me, the type of toilet paper kept in their house.’



booja87

11.

‘Volume of their voice.’

sneakertotheizm

12.

‘What they name their kids.’

harperthehomemaker