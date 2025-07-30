‘What was completely dead a decade ago but is now thriving?’ – 17 things that have made a surprising comeback

Round Ups Ask Reddit

If you’re a rational, level-headed person, the last decade has likely been a tough one to endure. But enough about politics.

How else has the world changed since 2015? More specifically, what has made a surprising comeback in the last 10 years? That’s what Throwaway921845 wanted to know, so they put this question to the clever folks over at r/AskReddit:

‘What was completely dead 10 years ago but is now thriving?’

Here are the top replies…

1.

‘I see ads for live action theater and comedy more and more often. I can only guess that with all that fake social media crap and AI generated stuff, people want to see people again.’

-schwarzmalerin

2.

‘Independent bookstores have definitely made a comeback over the last ten years.’

-imjustacuriouslurker

3.

‘As a professor, I’ll toss out blue book exams. The company that makes blue books has seen a massive increase in revenue over the last few years.’

-NassauBeat

4.

‘It wasn’t dead dead but piracy. Streaming was still enough value and convenience for people to not worry about sailing the seas, the past few years that has changed hard.’

-derpman86

5.

‘Baggy clothing. Maybe not entirely dead, but everything was skinny in 2015’

-ZephyrSprite

6.

‘Physical media. A lot of people are getting frustrated with streaming services, so we’re seeing an uptick in people collecting CDs, DVDs, older consoles, etc.’

-t4nilei

7.

‘Flip phones are coming back. People are opting out of always online.’

-m0nk37

8.

‘Me, actually. I was practically a walking zombie for 10 years just going through the motions with no purpose or life goals. Just utterly dead inside.

‘Then I woke up and got my shit together, I am studying for a course I really enjoy, and it should help get me into the industry I am passionate about. I have also started getting therapy and have been enjoying my hobbies more and more.

‘It has been nice getting reacquainted with the “old” me.’

-Artanis137

9.

‘positive/hopeful movies. A lot of early 2000s movies were super dark because they wanted to copy Batman Begins and now we’re getting more movies like the new Superman’

-walrusIsBlind