An Apprentice contestant turned anti-woke warrior bemoaned the demise of the full English and a Friday pint and was schooled into next year

Politics apprentice woke

To the world of one-time Apprentice contestant Thomas Skinner (he’s the one who says ‘Bosh!’ a lot) who’s had it up to here – up to here, we say! – with the woke brigade.

Specifically he’s fed up with people who he says ‘get offended by a full English’ and think ‘a pint on Friday is a hate crime’ in a since deleted tweet.

Fortunately for us and you (probably) we remembered to cut and paste before it vanished. And here is what he had to say.

‘I’ll say this once, and I’ll say it straight…..stop bending over backwards for the woke brigade. Who gives a toss!? Half of ’em get offended by a full English and the other half think a pint on a Friday is a hate crime. ‘If you’re a normal person and you get up early, graft all day, feed ya kids, love your country, and have a cheeky cuddle with the missus twice a week…. then you’re winning at life. ‘I couldn’t care less if some tofu-munching helmet gets upset because I like red meat, a fry-up, and a cold Stella. Get a grip. That’s living, mate. ‘If someone’s offended by you being normal then tell ’em to jog on, go knit a protest sign or hug a tree or whatever it is they do. We ain’t got time for that nonsense. We’re too busy earning a crust, raising our kids, and keeping the heating on. ‘This country was built by proper people. Grafters. Mums. Dads. Grandads with strong tea and no nonsense. And it’s about time we brought a bit of that back. ‘So here’s to normal life. Here’s to hard work, family dinners, burnt sausages on a Sunday, and a bit of peace and quiet if the kids let you. ‘Proper people. Proper pride. Proper Britain. All these so called influencers posting nonsense just to keep them happy is annoying. Be yaself and don’t let anyone get ya down. Being normal ain’t a hate crime. It’s a bloody brilliant thing. ‘Bosh❤️.’

And we mention it because it prompted no end of entertaining and entirely on-point (well, we think so) replies.

1.

I will pay money to find one person who’s offended by someone having a full English and a pint https://t.co/voNLDwMp8l — Billy (@_billyreid) July 29, 2025

2.

“OFFENDED BY A FULL ENGLISH” It was at this point you indicated that you aren’t a serious person. — ortsA (@indigopopuluxe) July 29, 2025

3.

Are these made up wokies offended by a pint with us now Thomas? — Matthew (@MatthewTorbitt) July 29, 2025

4.

No one’s cancelling your bacon. No one’s calling your pint a hate crime. You’ve invented a culture war in your head and now you’re acting like you’re Churchill for surviving a Wetherspoons breakfast. You think people campaigning for a fairer country are the enemy? That wanting a… — The Left Bible (@theleftbible) July 30, 2025

5.

I have read this multiple times and still have no idea what he’s on about https://t.co/HOEWtqlvWP — Luke Dutch (@LukeDutchh) July 29, 2025

6.

No one’s cancelling your bacon. No one’s calling your pint a hate crime. You’ve invented a culture war in your head and now you’re acting like you’re Churchill for surviving a Wetherspoons breakfast. You think people campaigning for a fairer country are the enemy? That wanting a… https://t.co/6MjQCZ7D35 — The Left Bible (@theleftbible) July 30, 2025

7.