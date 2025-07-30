Australia’s attempt to make space history lasted just 14 seconds and of all the many gags this A++ response went right into orbit

Science Australia fails space

Our commiserations to the good people of Australia, who waited this long to send their first Aussie-made rocket into orbit only for the whole thing to collapse back to earth with a bang in just 14 seconds flat.

The first Australian-made rocket to attempt to reach orbit from the country’s soil crashed after 14 seconds of flight on Wednesday. The rocket Eris, launched by Gilmour Space Technologies, was designed to carry small satellites to orbit. pic.twitter.com/xTCQpa6fcm — The Associated Press (@AP) July 30, 2025

The fail prompted no end of jokes on Twitter …

And it’s easier to launch from Australia too, because they’re on the bottom of Earth. Ours have to go up. https://t.co/8xh5nira7g — barney farmer (@barneyfarmer) July 30, 2025

You can't park there mate. — Suganthan Mohanadasan (@Suganthanmn) July 30, 2025

Wait til you hear what we did with our planned fibre internet rollout! https://t.co/g8YVboZjf9 — Patrick O'Meara (@patomeara) July 30, 2025

What’s wrong with lasting 14 seconds? — Big Dave (@gococks69) July 30, 2025

Absolutely wild that the Top Gear Reliant Robin rocket flew further and higher than this https://t.co/Eo5RUinPTm — Matt Jones (@MattJSport) July 30, 2025

It’s almost like rocket science is hard — Vincent (@Vincenttastic) July 30, 2025

it didn't even fucking explode is this thing made from australium or something https://t.co/6k0i7ZjHsy — Ezzie C. (@AnoMACOverLoad) July 30, 2025

something so funny about the camera filming your rocket launch reluctantly having to pan downwards https://t.co/rDKW6owkzb — (Beaming, now ) (@unexploring) July 30, 2025

… but this one beat all-comers, being shared so many times it went into outer space. Unlike the rocket.

Imagining an entire Apollo 11 style Houston control room but everyone in it is just really sunburned and going "Ohhhh naaaaur" https://t.co/jQfFROaaDH — microplastics accumulator (@DiabolicalSpuds) July 30, 2025

Boom.

“Aw naaaur, ah mate, this the groundies yeah? Tommy Mate, the circuits freakin' cactus mate, Something's buggered, Can you 'ere me Tommy? Oi Tommy can you 'ere me?" — CJ (@CJsDiarry) July 30, 2025

“Looks like we’re on smoko cus the fuckin cunt couldn’t lift off” — badman tings (@countercultkids) July 30, 2025

“Geeettt faaarrrrkkkeddd cuuuunnntt” — Raytheon Charles (@jsin_59) July 30, 2025

Better luck next time, you beauties.

