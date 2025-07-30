Science Australia fails space

Australia’s attempt to make space history lasted just 14 seconds and of all the many gags this A++ response went right into orbit

John Plunkett. Updated July 30th, 2025

Our commiserations to the good people of Australia, who waited this long to send their first Aussie-made rocket into orbit only for the whole thing to collapse back to earth with a bang in just 14 seconds flat.

The fail prompted no end of jokes on Twitter …

… but this one beat all-comers, being shared so many times it went into outer space. Unlike the rocket.

Boom.

Better luck next time, you beauties.

Source @AP