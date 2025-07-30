Nick Ferrari’s magnificent fact-check of Reform UK’s Sarah Pochin even had people who don’t like Nick Ferrari cheering

Politics lbc nick ferrari Sarah pochin

Reform UK’s newest MP Sarah Pochin – you remember – has been spouting off on Nick Ferrari’s LBC show but if she thought the breakfast host was going to give her an especially easy ride, she was mistaken.

Especially this moment when the LBC man fact checked what she had to say about sexual offences committed against women.

‘How do you know the victims are all white British women?'

‘Well, we don’t.'

‘You just said they were…'@NickFerrariLBC interrogates Reform UK’s Sarah Pochin on new crime stats on sexual offences. pic.twitter.com/ypSYInalSE — LBC (@LBC) July 29, 2025

As real-time meltdowns go this one was up there with the very best. We can only assume she forgot she was on camera, given the frantic glances to stage right. Or maybe that’s just what blind panic looks like.

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

1.

Oh my word. What a car crash. A member of parliament who comes on a radio station with no data on crime. Brazenly trying to spread misinformation to whip up far-right thugs. #FarageRiots How embarrassing. @SarahForRuncorn https://t.co/94pU6WZbu5 — InevitableFacts (@Nikhedonia11) July 29, 2025

2.

Disgraceful from @SarahForRuncorn. Well done Nick Ferrari. — Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) July 29, 2025

3.

I missed this earlier. It’s odd that Reform are content to shove Pochin out on media rounds when she splutters and makes stuff up, live. Every time. Everything she says is a lie. Even Nick Ferrari almost called her out. Almost. But not quite. https://t.co/aizE4iGfrz — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) July 29, 2025

4.

Wow. Just wow.

I've made up my own "evidence" based on gut feeling and stuff in the (daft right wing) media!

A dangerous clown out of her depth. Out of her tree! — PermanentlyCurious (@Permanentcuriou) July 29, 2025

5.

Watch Sarah Pochin(Reform MP) makeup facts in a live interview: Sarah Pochin: "Those attacks are aimed at white British women.." Nick Ferrari: How do you know the victims are all white British women? SP: "Well, we don't… that's what I believe to be the case.." #LBC pic.twitter.com/hUbBD4FzzY — Haggis_UK (@Haggis_UK) July 30, 2025

6.

She is a disgrace — Thomas S – my real name (@TomSoede) July 29, 2025

7.

Who in their right mind could possibly trust this Idiot or Reform with power.

WHAT IS WRONG WITH PEOPLE — Clainy (@Clainy6) July 30, 2025

Source @LBC