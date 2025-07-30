Politics lbc nick ferrari Sarah pochin

Nick Ferrari’s magnificent fact-check of Reform UK’s Sarah Pochin even had people who don’t like Nick Ferrari cheering

Poke Reporter. Updated July 30th, 2025

Reform UK’s newest MP Sarah Pochin – you remember – has been spouting off on Nick Ferrari’s LBC show but if she thought the breakfast host was going to give her an especially easy ride, she was mistaken.

Especially this moment when the LBC man fact checked what she had to say about sexual offences committed against women.

As real-time meltdowns go this one was up there with the very best. We can only assume she forgot she was on camera, given the frantic glances to stage right. Or maybe that’s just what blind panic looks like.

And here are just a few of the many comments it prompted.

Source @LBC