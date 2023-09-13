Entertainment

Olaf Falafel’s Cheese of Truth has gone automated with the Flip-o-matic

Oonagh Keating. Updated September 13th, 2023

You’re probably aware of Olaf Falafel‘s Cheese of Truth, which may be the world’s only dairy-based divination tool.

Here’s how it works.

Olaf turned its powers on Katie Hopkins.

It’s not immune to tampering, however.

In a move that would make Wallace and Gromit proud, Olaf has automated the process(ed cheese) with his Cheese of Truth Flip-o-Matic.

That’s us told! Here’s what tweeters thought of it.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

As Donald Trump may well be the next President of the USA, let’s see what the cheese had to say about him.

Ain’t that the truth!

Source Olaf Falafel Image Screengrab