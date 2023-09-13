Olaf Falafel’s Cheese of Truth has gone automated with the Flip-o-matic

Entertainment

You’re probably aware of Olaf Falafel‘s Cheese of Truth, which may be the world’s only dairy-based divination tool.

Here’s how it works.

Olaf turned its powers on Katie Hopkins.

That time I dropped The Cheese Of Truth on @KTHopkins Twitter feed… pic.twitter.com/pla5rjkUuu — Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) May 20, 2018

It’s not immune to tampering, however.

The Cheese Of Truth Trickshot pic.twitter.com/BE5PQv5qNt — Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) April 21, 2021

In a move that would make Wallace and Gromit proud, Olaf has automated the process(ed cheese) with his Cheese of Truth Flip-o-Matic.

The Cheese of Truth Flip-o-matic pic.twitter.com/VzINEv8d0M — Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) September 11, 2023

That’s us told! Here’s what tweeters thought of it.

1.

It's miraculous! @PastorAlexLove this could revolutionise the Church of the Forgiving Eagle's messaging! https://t.co/wnslqcB52c — Jez jez_in_cymru on Threads (@madmidweeker) September 12, 2023

2.

Hilarious. Would save me a lot of reading but obvs only works with Emmentaler https://t.co/fwuh4gEbKW — Conny (@conweb67) September 12, 2023

3.

The holy cheese has spoken https://t.co/tQTstyWz07 — Lucinda Lea ✝️ (@LucindaLea1) September 12, 2023

4.

5.

Blessed are the cheese flingers https://t.co/GvKqddGDNP — Margaret L Ruwoldt (@emelaarghh) September 12, 2023

6.

i knew those holes in swiss had a purpose — p͎h͎y͎l͎u͎m͎ ͎s͎i͎n͎t͎e͎r͎ (@phylum_sinter) September 12, 2023

7.

Grade A content right here…. https://t.co/tBd6GbgIJ9 — Gehan (@gehan99) September 12, 2023

8.

How I’ll be making decisions from now on. https://t.co/Vq3J8wAy9U — Julie Christie (@j_christo79) September 12, 2023

9.

10.

You can't argue with cheese — Dave (@_DAVgames) September 12, 2023

As Donald Trump may well be the next President of the USA, let’s see what the cheese had to say about him.

The Cheese Of Truth vs Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/JoNRx6EZ5B — Olaf Falafel (@OFalafel) May 21, 2018

Ain’t that the truth!

Source Olaf Falafel