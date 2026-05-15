Donald Trump ramped up the threats to a reporter whose question he didn’t like and it’s not just about the journalist, it’s American democracy at stake

Politics donald trump New York Times treason

Nothing pisses off Donald Trump more than the truth.

He never tells it and he gets mad at anybody who dare speak (or, in this case, report) it.

So this confrontation with New York Times veteran political reporter, David Sanger, was an explosion waiting to happen.

Sanger stepped up to ask a question about the Iran War and the (extremely valid!) concerns about how the conflict seems to be stretching on with no clear goal in sight.

Boy oh boy did Trump NOT like that question.

Here is the President of the United States throwing a grade school-level temper tantrum for all the world to see.

Trump to NYT’s David Sanger: “I had a total military victory. But the fake news, guys like you, write incorrectly. You’re a fake guy. We had a total military victory. I actually think it’s sort of treasonous what you write. You should be ashamed of yourself. I actually think it’s… pic.twitter.com/QK421YHKtq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 15, 2026

The most damaging statements are the treason claims. But just as telling are how many times Trump interrupts the next question to go back at Sanger with more false claims about the NY Times numbers being “very low.”

Twitter was full of responses commenting on the danger of Trump’s claims, the obvious insecurity on display, and the overall complete lack of emotional maturity from the man in charge of the world’s most powerful military unit.

1.

Calling reporters “treasonous” every time they ask questions you don’t like is such an insane thing that people barely even react to it anymore. We’ve gotten so used to this style of politics that a president accusing journalists of basically betraying the country during a press… — Ryca (@_oRyca_) May 15, 2026

2.

He says treason because he would like nothing more than to have any reporter who doesn’t lie in his favor to be jailed like they do in China. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) May 15, 2026

3.

I do not understand how anyone can see Trump here and not see weakness. https://t.co/n5v5ivtwzt — Terry Moran 🇺🇸 (@TerryMoran) May 15, 2026

4.

Trump gets dog walked by Xi and then goes back to attacking reporters on AF1 because he is a weak POS. — Sean Cullen (@clambake555) May 15, 2026

5.

Treason. The President of the United States accuses a reporter of treason because the reporter doesn’t blindly praise his polices. And no one bats an eye. As a reminder, the penalty for treason in the United States is death, or imprisonment for a minimum of 5 years. Imagine… https://t.co/0yf7BggO6w — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) May 15, 2026

6.

He thinks it’s treason to not regurgitate lies he tells the public — Another (@AllwhichIam) May 15, 2026

7.

He’s the biggest fucking crybaby in all of human history. https://t.co/nSHltdnges — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) May 15, 2026

8.