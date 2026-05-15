Politics donald trump New York Times treason

Donald Trump ramped up the threats to a reporter whose question he didn’t like and it’s not just about the journalist, it’s American democracy at stake

Saul Hutson. Updated May 15th, 2026

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Nothing pisses off Donald Trump more than the truth.

He never tells it and he gets mad at anybody who dare speak (or, in this case, report) it.

So this confrontation with New York Times veteran political reporter, David Sanger, was an explosion waiting to happen.

Sanger stepped up to ask a question about the Iran War and the (extremely valid!) concerns about how the conflict seems to be stretching on with no clear goal in sight.

Boy oh boy did Trump NOT like that question.

Here is the President of the United States throwing a grade school-level temper tantrum for all the world to see.

The most damaging statements are the treason claims. But just as telling are how many times Trump interrupts the next question to go back at Sanger with more false claims about the NY Times numbers being “very low.”

Twitter was full of responses commenting on the danger of Trump’s claims, the obvious insecurity on display, and the overall complete lack of emotional maturity from the man in charge of the world’s most powerful military unit.

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