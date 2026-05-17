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Campaigners trolled Tommy Robinson’s Unite the Kingdom march with a screen showing pro-immigration messages, and one poor snowflake was so triggered he tried to destroy it

Michael White. Updated May 17th, 2026

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Tommy Robinson staged another of his Unite the Kingdom rallies in London this weekend, which took place at the same time as a counter-protest in support of Palestinians.

Robinson – known to his mother and the courts as Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – drew tens of thousands of people for the rally. But some unexpected guests at Unite the Kingdom ended up pulling off a masterful trolling prank.

Campaign group Led By Donkeys arranged for a large portable screen to be present at the event.

The screen at first displayed the flag with Unite the Kingdom on it, prompting some attendees to pose for pictures in front of it. But then it turned into a clip demonstrating how immigration has benefited the UK, showing people like George Michael, Mo Farah and other cultural and sporting figures, all to the tune of Wham’s ‘Wake Me Up Before You Go Go’.

The clip draws the crowd’s anger, with one triggered snowflake even climbing up on the truck to try to disable the screen.

The prank has gone viral on social media – here’s a selection of the response.

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Source: Twitter/X/ByDonkeys