Campaigners trolled Tommy Robinson’s Unite the Kingdom march with a screen showing pro-immigration messages, and one poor snowflake was so triggered he tried to destroy it

News immigration London the UK

Tommy Robinson staged another of his Unite the Kingdom rallies in London this weekend, which took place at the same time as a counter-protest in support of Palestinians.

Robinson – known to his mother and the courts as Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – drew tens of thousands of people for the rally. But some unexpected guests at Unite the Kingdom ended up pulling off a masterful trolling prank.

Campaign group Led By Donkeys arranged for a large portable screen to be present at the event.

Immigration makes Britain brilliant. pic.twitter.com/e2fp48KbfN — Led By Donkeys (@ByDonkeys) May 16, 2026

The screen at first displayed the flag with Unite the Kingdom on it, prompting some attendees to pose for pictures in front of it. But then it turned into a clip demonstrating how immigration has benefited the UK, showing people like George Michael, Mo Farah and other cultural and sporting figures, all to the tune of Wham’s ‘Wake Me Up Before You Go Go’.

The clip draws the crowd’s anger, with one triggered snowflake even climbing up on the truck to try to disable the screen.

One of Tommy Robinson's clowns wants to turn the ads off because immigrants are on it But backs down once he realises he's on camera and the Police will arrest him Not so tough even with his big metal stolen stop sign pole. Don't know why he wasn't arrested for vandalism. pic.twitter.com/Xf1ocE1vyB — BladeoftheSun (@BladeoftheS) May 16, 2026

The prank has gone viral on social media – here’s a selection of the response.

1.

Middle aged men rattled by a sign on the back of a van. Who are the ‘snowflakes’ now https://t.co/geZJyAKOiQ — Owen (@NFFC_owen) May 16, 2026

2.

They closed the roads for the march… but somehow this billboard van got prime parking with ‘Immigration Makes Britain Brilliant’ on full blast 💀 Even the copper admitted it’s a troll. 10/10 commitment to the bit.😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UpGWH1Xwpx — 🇬🇧King 🇬🇧 (@King0243_PJC) May 16, 2026

3.

Lovely stuff. The bloke is causing criminal damage and the police officer is on his side. Bit odd. https://t.co/aWtvcpNAtC — Dave (@djg23) May 16, 2026

4.

I loved this. The small-minded mentality of the far-right turning on Wham! and Mo Farah says everything. Both have done more for Britain, its image, culture and pride than most of these absolute nuggets ever will. https://t.co/i1zgR2Mye8 — Shaun Pinner (@ShaunPinnerUA) May 17, 2026

5.

Hahahaha, quality seeing all the far right get riled up 🤣🤣🤣🤣 Love these guys… 🫡 https://t.co/m5uDMmIhsC — Felix (@hfc_felix) May 16, 2026

6.

I’m confused like how in your mind do you see this and all the great people on that screen and try and break the bloody van like 😭😭😭 hate is just so unnecessary what losers man https://t.co/SCjbQPABVM — h dog (@jayn2222) May 16, 2026

7.

Never seen a bunch of donkeys so offended by a screen spitting facts 😂 coke heads pic.twitter.com/a47jpVpXqx — Ty Mitchell (@TyMitchell90) May 17, 2026

8.

whoever did this genius the uk is and always will be made up of people from all over the world. pic.twitter.com/23kGCRdrh3 — Just Dave now (@justdavenow89) May 16, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/ByDonkeys