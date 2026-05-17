Entertainment donald trump movies The White House

The White House said Donald Trump should be the next James Bond – 18 thrillingly brutal reactions for your eyes only

Michael White. Updated May 17th, 2026

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We’ve come to expect any and all sorts of madness from the Trump White House, and particularly from the Trump White House Twitter/X account.

You might have seen this week that Amazon MGM Studios officially kicked off its search for the next James Bond.

So, almost inevitably, the official White House account posted its own mock-up poster with Trump as 007 and the title ‘Make America Great Again’.

Now, we all know Donald Trump has long had movie star ambitions. Though he may need to be in better shape for all those action scenes…

But, as you can imagine, the suggestion that Trump could be James Bond invited a range of jokey reponses.

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