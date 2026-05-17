The White House said Donald Trump should be the next James Bond – 18 thrillingly brutal reactions for your eyes only

Entertainment donald trump movies The White House

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We’ve come to expect any and all sorts of madness from the Trump White House, and particularly from the Trump White House Twitter/X account.

You might have seen this week that Amazon MGM Studios officially kicked off its search for the next James Bond.

So, almost inevitably, the official White House account posted its own mock-up poster with Trump as 007 and the title ‘Make America Great Again’.

Now, we all know Donald Trump has long had movie star ambitions. Though he may need to be in better shape for all those action scenes…

But, as you can imagine, the suggestion that Trump could be James Bond invited a range of jokey reponses.

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Bro couldn't even read the one line he had in Home Alone 2.. https://t.co/1gt2ZDYKDA — nyara (@nyaraVT) May 17, 2026

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Nah, you fit better as Auric Goldfinger. pic.twitter.com/DDyhqc3gRs — Fred Francis (@realfredfrancis) May 17, 2026

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This is better. pic.twitter.com/V2lFrEf0zq — 🪴🖼️ Muscab Issa Mohamud 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@realmuscabm) May 16, 2026

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James bond looking this pic.twitter.com/G6mecXIph2 — Jagruk Anthwal (@JagrukAnthwal09) May 17, 2026

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you see that fat ass head we know he too damn big for that thin ass body https://t.co/O31vr7uVg0 — k (@kurtos) May 17, 2026

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A nice retired lady feeding coins into a slot machine in Reno thought this was brilliant and hilarious. https://t.co/w073ZlLlJJ — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) May 17, 2026

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The White House actually posted Trump with handgun + silencer https://t.co/nWMEDgBMcf — Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) May 17, 2026

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So fucking cringy — Jamie Bonkiewicz (@JamieBonkiewicz) May 17, 2026

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They would cast him as a spy for a foreign government. https://t.co/QzYvm4PA3K — nobody from nowhere (@ctizzie) May 17, 2026

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New movie title: “The World Has Had Enough” https://t.co/HGH03VRUFb — Tarquin 🇺🇦 (@Tarquin_Helmet) May 16, 2026

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Does Trump understand that you can’t wear a diaper and be James Bond — Johnathan ☭ (@montanasociali3) May 17, 2026

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