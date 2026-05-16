News nigel farage Reform UK

Someone modified Nigel Farage’s voice to be high-pitched and squeaky to rob him of credibility, and now it’s the only way you’ll be able to bear listening to him

Michael White. Updated May 16th, 2026

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How do you solve a problem like Nigel Farage?

He’s a political figure that seems to get an outrageously easy ride by the media compared to other leaders in the country.

Well, Twitter/X user @Supertanskiii has come up with one inspired way to approach him: modify his voice.

You’ll need the volume up for this one. Trust us, it’s worth it.

Inspired by how the British media used to modify the voices of IRA leaders to deprive them of credibility, @Supertanskiii has give Farage the same treatment – except with high-pitched, squeaky results, not unlike Dame Edna Everage.

And lots of people agree that this is the only way to treat the Reform UK leader anymore.

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Source: Twitter/X/supertanskiii