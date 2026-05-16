Someone modified Nigel Farage’s voice to be high-pitched and squeaky to rob him of credibility, and now it’s the only way you’ll be able to bear listening to him

News nigel farage Reform UK

How do you solve a problem like Nigel Farage?

He’s a political figure that seems to get an outrageously easy ride by the media compared to other leaders in the country.

Well, Twitter/X user @Supertanskiii has come up with one inspired way to approach him: modify his voice.

You’ll need the volume up for this one. Trust us, it’s worth it.

I’ve decided that I’ll only feature videos of Farage in my content with voice modification, like the BBC did with Sinn Fein in the 90s, to avoid giving them the oxygen of publicity or an illusion of credibility. pic.twitter.com/ifqCPIOgyw — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) May 15, 2026

Inspired by how the British media used to modify the voices of IRA leaders to deprive them of credibility, @Supertanskiii has give Farage the same treatment – except with high-pitched, squeaky results, not unlike Dame Edna Everage.

And lots of people agree that this is the only way to treat the Reform UK leader anymore.

1.

I laughed soooo hard at this. 😂 https://t.co/UH9Wwmwqpk — Don McGowan (@donmcgowan) May 15, 2026

2.

Best video clip I’ve ever seen. Even though it features Farage. I advise you not to take a sip of a drink before watching. https://t.co/B1gVglHODB — Viviane: 🌹Labour led by Keir for me (@LaindonFEMINIST) May 15, 2026

3.

I haven’t got the AI skills to do this but it would be funny if this became a viral contest to see which voices/accents are the funniest. Props to @supertanskiii this is hilarious. https://t.co/W2icundiQy — Withnail Jones (@withnailjones) May 15, 2026

4.

This is deeply silly and very, very funny. https://t.co/w8fiBJt4L2 — Brendan May (@bmay) May 15, 2026

5.

Just in case you've not seen this have a gander at this its brilliant & I want this level of piss taking to continue https://t.co/joQeuU0cXn — Tricia Day (@day156324) May 15, 2026

6.

Loving the haribo voice overs. 😁💞 https://t.co/vpD1ctxApp — Jayne Elsden (@GudbuyTJayne) May 16, 2026

7.

Sounds like Brian's mum in 'The Life of Brian'.#FiveHousesFarage Anyone know where the fifth house worth over a million is? According to @SkyNews interview it’s nowhere near #Clacton. — Gracie Samuels (@GracieSamuels) May 16, 2026

8.

This is brilliant, it would be terrible if it was shared everywhere wouldn't it 🤣🤣🤣#NigelFarage #TheSun #VoiceDubbing https://t.co/hw1pIblmjm — Julie Warren (@dewdrop0310) May 15, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/supertanskiii