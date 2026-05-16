Politics barack obama donald trump

This brutal video comparing Obama’s and Trump’s speed disembarking Air Force One will definitely drive Trump crazy and absolutely shouldn’t be shared widely

Michael White. Updated May 16th, 2026

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Donald Trump makes no secret of his dislike of his “Dum-ocrat” predecessor Barack Obama.

Indeed, it often seems like the core animating philosophy of Trump’s whole political career is in response to Obama’s success.

So, you can imagine Trump would not look kindly upon being compared to the younger, fitter president.

It stands to reason so that Trump will loathe this TikTok side-by-side video of the two men disembarking Air Force One.

To add an extra brutal touch, the video maker measures Trump’s speed in “Obamas” by looping Obama’s exit over and over until Trump makes it to the bottom: “It took Trump 4 Obamas to make it down the stairs of Air Force One.”

The video has being going viral across social media for the past few days, and people are revelling in embarrassing Trump by tagging the accounts of the White House and Fox News.

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