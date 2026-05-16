This brutal video comparing Obama’s and Trump’s speed disembarking Air Force One will definitely drive Trump crazy and absolutely shouldn’t be shared widely

Politics barack obama donald trump

Donald Trump makes no secret of his dislike of his “Dum-ocrat” predecessor Barack Obama.

Indeed, it often seems like the core animating philosophy of Trump’s whole political career is in response to Obama’s success.

So, you can imagine Trump would not look kindly upon being compared to the younger, fitter president.

It stands to reason so that Trump will loathe this TikTok side-by-side video of the two men disembarking Air Force One.

Remember what it was like not having a geriatric leader? pic.twitter.com/AbcIE2k8aG — MAGA Cult Slayer🦅🇺🇸 (@MAGACult2) May 15, 2026

To add an extra brutal touch, the video maker measures Trump’s speed in “Obamas” by looping Obama’s exit over and over until Trump makes it to the bottom: “It took Trump 4 Obamas to make it down the stairs of Air Force One.”

The video has being going viral across social media for the past few days, and people are revelling in embarrassing Trump by tagging the accounts of the White House and Fox News.

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This is probably the only place that trump can’t use an elevator. Mobility issues are bound to happen in anyone who doesn’t make it a priority to stay in shape. Use it or lose it. He’ll be 80 years old next month. https://t.co/1RVtEdT6y9 — Judi Cunningham 🇺🇸🇺🇦🟦🕉️✡️ 🟧 🌊🌊 (@CarrieC75701474) May 16, 2026

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I was told trump was aging in reverse https://t.co/8hXkOUvCGF — That guy from Wisconsin (@fspbat) May 15, 2026

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That's the NEW measurement of political time! Love it? I'll repost this in about 2 Obamas🕖 https://t.co/G0oO4PVRkQ — Phil 🌏🦘🇦🇺 (@syadfodne) May 16, 2026

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Having a youthful president was a boon to our country. It’s sad that people who entered adulthood in the last 10 years never experienced a youthful US president https://t.co/25Oyboq6JO — Bishop (@skyoculus) May 16, 2026

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Obama is operating on 5G, while Trump is descending with the speed and confidence of a buffering dial-up connection. ​Looks like we've officially discovered a new American unit of measurement: Obamas per minute. — Sandip Mittal (@TheSandipM) May 16, 2026

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Barack Obama is easily the fittest president America has ever had. He glides down the steps of Air Force One like an athlete and moves as smooth as silk, the envy of the world when America meant something. Now, with Dr Jesus Trump, America is more geriatric than a superpower. — The Longshot (@thelongshotcouk) May 15, 2026

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