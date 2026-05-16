This podcast host’s NSFW advice for reporters to talk back to Trump when he insults them has people cheering and furiously nodding in agreement

News donald trump MAGA media

Donald Trump’s hostility to the media is legendary.

But in his second term he has really stepped up his personal attacks on reporters. Just this week he called a reporter “a dumb person” in response to questions about his beloved bloody ballroom.

In response to that latest insult, podcaster Steve Harness had a suggestion for what reporters should say back to the president when he insults them like that.

Steve Harness: “When is a reporter gonna snap back and say don’t you fucking talk to me that way? I’m a goddamned adult. I’m here working. You work for us, asshole. Go fuck yourself. Somebody, for the love of God, I will buy the Pulitzer for you if you will just tell this man how… pic.twitter.com/xhNgw6BjGI — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) May 15, 2026

He said:

“When is a reporter gonna snap back and say don’t you fucking talk to me that way? I’m a goddamned adult. I’m here working. You work for us, asshole. Go fuck yourself. Somebody, for the love of God, I will buy the Pulitzer for you if you will just tell this man how fucking dare you, do not talk to me that way.”

The clip has gone viral, with lots of people saying it’s well past time for reporters to start standing up for themselves and their colleagues.

1.

I don’t understand why these reporters let him bully their colleagues and why their employers don’t stand up for their employees. It is disgraceful https://t.co/JvovjLZptW — American Veteran (@amvetsupport) May 15, 2026

2.

I want one of these reporters to tell him he’s the stupid person for thinking a cognitive exam is an IQ test. https://t.co/3pfX9FsIRI — Camille MacKenzie (@CamRMacKenzie) May 16, 2026

3.

Reporters don't need to curse at Trump. They need to refuse to move on. 'You didn't answer the question.' Again. 'You didn't answer the question.' Trump can survive a fight. He cannot survive a composed adult who simply refuses to accept a non-answer and won't make it about him. https://t.co/aJQRWXQjga — Christine Villaverde (@Villaverde4NC) May 15, 2026

4.

I’ve been wondering this for 10 years. https://t.co/yvA57NDHbW — Michael (@barbour_mike) May 15, 2026

5.

"You work for us." Truth. A reporter will surely respond (someday). And she or he will be remembered forever. Bullies hate pushback. https://t.co/kCtiNjLCqK — Frank Murtaugh (@FrankMurtaugh) May 15, 2026

6.

Most media lapdogs have become spineless sycophants. https://t.co/S07SNecrgN — J D Rachel (@jdrachel) May 15, 2026

7.

ALLL. THIS…. and call out his bullshit https://t.co/VyUO9Jqpe6 — Bryan Logan🇺🇦🇺🇸aka Impact (@BL2001ax) May 15, 2026

8.

Exactly. WTF is wrong with these reporters? https://t.co/rHdadXE8ol — HeartofColorado (@HeartofColorado) May 16, 2026

9.

A lot of old white men have never heard these words before. Tell an old white man about themselves today! https://t.co/1JEHLFKbqA — Thom Moreno (@ThomMm83) May 15, 2026

10.

I have asked for years, why doesn’t anyone tell this idiot off to his face? why? https://t.co/qBTGtuMNsf — Sara Dillon (@sara_dillon) May 15, 2026

11.

It’ll never happen. Which is a shame. They throw away their integrity every time they let him talk that way. Oh and the lies. https://t.co/evjov3wAFc — Tommy Pearson (@tommyrpearson) May 15, 2026

12.

They dont have guts and the jurnalist so dependent on their pay check and forgot their ethical responsibility for themselves and others — Razi G Farahani (@gestaltottawa) May 16, 2026

Source: Twitter/X/ReallyAmerican1