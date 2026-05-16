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This podcast host’s NSFW advice for reporters to talk back to Trump when he insults them has people cheering and furiously nodding in agreement

Michael White. Updated May 16th, 2026

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Donald Trump’s hostility to the media is legendary.

But in his second term he has really stepped up his personal attacks on reporters. Just this week he called a reporter “a dumb person” in response to questions about his beloved bloody ballroom.

In response to that latest insult, podcaster Steve Harness had a suggestion for what reporters should say back to the president when he insults them like that.

He said:

“When is a reporter gonna snap back and say don’t you fucking talk to me that way? I’m a goddamned adult. I’m here working. You work for us, asshole. Go fuck yourself. Somebody, for the love of God, I will buy the Pulitzer for you if you will just tell this man how fucking dare you, do not talk to me that way.”

The clip has gone viral, with lots of people saying it’s well past time for reporters to start standing up for themselves and their colleagues.

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Source: Twitter/X/ReallyAmerican1