Toby Young couldn’t get his head around Marcus Rashford’s expensive car and of all these responses Dom Joly surely said it best

John Plunkett. Updated September 26th, 2023

To the world of Toby Young now – no, stick with us, please – where the, er, general secretary of the Free Speech Union has been struggling to get his head around the fact that Marcus Rashford has an expensive car.

Specifically, how can the tireless activist, anti-poverty campaigner and food superhero (and MBE) have this particular set of wheels.

But it’s one of the joys of Twitter – not one of many, obviously – that there was no shortage of people happy to help out.

And while these sterling responses were all totally on-point …

… Dom Joey surely said it best.

Properly mystifying …

Source Twitter @toadmeister