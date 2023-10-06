What could be better in October than a haunted house meme? 19 spooktacular examples

Twitter

There’s a joke format doing the rounds on Twitter that is absolutely perfect for spooky season – which is now, in case the bats, cobwebs and witch paraphernalia in the shops haven’t already given the game away.

It’s the ‘A haunted house but’ meme, that gives people the chance to share those mostly everyday things that horrify them in a low-key way.

1.

A haunted house but every room is a work cubicle and you're surrounded by coworkers eating yogurt, apples and chips. — Rodney Lacroix (@RodLacroix) October 5, 2023

2.

A haunted house but you have to share an interesting fact about yourself in each room — Katie D (@KatieDeal99) October 4, 2023

3.

A haunted house but it's just a DJ who won't stop talking over the music — Spotify (@Spotify) October 5, 2023

4.

a haunted house but it’s just me trying to decide what i want to eat — ᵕ̈ (@schmezi) October 4, 2023

5.

a haunted house, but filled with guys explaining the godfather — Tinder (@Tinder) September 26, 2023

6.

Turning my home into a haunted house but there are no decorations, you just have to watch my three kids and you have to say *no* to everything they ask for. — Be Kind Of Witty (@bekindofwitty) September 29, 2023

7.

A haunted house but it’s just my body groaning, popping, and screaming when I get out of bed in the morning. — One Awkward Mom (@oneawkwardmom) October 4, 2023

8.

A haunted house but it's you halfway through a hike when you discover you have a blister on your heel that is now rubbing on your hiking boot… — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (@COParksWildlife) October 5, 2023

9.

A haunted house but it’s just your partner responding “ok” to your text. — Kirsty Webeck (@KirstyWebeck) October 4, 2023

10.