This Icelander’s deadpan takedown of Rishi Sunak’s cringetastic video transition was simply perfect

This Rishi Sunak video went viral for reasons which presumably he wan’t hoping for after he tried a social media transition by doing this.

| NEW: Rishi Sunak tries a social media transition by slapping the camera… pic.twitter.com/uNLwVHUQWr — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) October 10, 2023

And it prompted no end of scorn as you might imagine.

But the best – the very best – response went to the fabulously deadpan Icelander who did this.

Just in case that’s tricky to watch …

Rishi Sunak’s attempt at a video transition has made him viral on TikTok as people globally duet with him – here’s one from Iceland pic.twitter.com/5F3B3zSv39 — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) October 12, 2023

Nailed it.

Source @nazirafzal Tiktok @villineto