This Icelander’s deadpan takedown of Rishi Sunak’s cringetastic video transition was simply perfect

John Plunkett. Updated October 12th, 2023

This Rishi Sunak video went viral for reasons which presumably he wan’t hoping for after he tried a social media transition by doing this.

And it prompted no end of scorn as you might imagine.

But the best – the very best – response went to the fabulously deadpan Icelander who did this.

@villineto #samskeyting með @CramlingtonNews ♬ original sound – Villineto

Just in case that’s tricky to watch …

Nailed it.

Source @nazirafzal Tiktok @villineto