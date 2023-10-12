This Icelander’s deadpan takedown of Rishi Sunak’s cringetastic video transition was simply perfect
This Rishi Sunak video went viral for reasons which presumably he wan’t hoping for after he tried a social media transition by doing this.
| NEW: Rishi Sunak tries a social media transition by slapping the camera… pic.twitter.com/uNLwVHUQWr
— Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) October 10, 2023
And it prompted no end of scorn as you might imagine.
Even when he’s touching stuff he’s showing how out of touch he is
— Robbie Scowls (@RScowler) October 10, 2023
Holy cringe
— Ryan.️ (@6thiagoat) October 10, 2023
His comms team are a disaster.
— Wolf (@WorldByWolf) October 10, 2023
Pro marketing tip: This is not how transistions work #cringe
— Dawn Gribble (@AskDawnGribble) October 10, 2023
I cannot!
— Shaimaa Elshorkobaly (@Shaimaa34) October 10, 2023
But the best – the very best – response went to the fabulously deadpan Icelander who did this.
@villineto #samskeyting með @CramlingtonNews ♬ original sound – Villineto
Just in case that’s tricky to watch …
Rishi Sunak’s attempt at a video transition has made him viral on TikTok as people globally duet with him – here’s one from Iceland pic.twitter.com/5F3B3zSv39
— nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) October 12, 2023
Nailed it.
Brilliantly done!
Iceland 10 points!
— I’m not one to gossip, but…. (@Spigot696) October 12, 2023
Take a bow Iceland #Sunakered https://t.co/7L5kbPRwym
— Chirpy Chet (@ChirpyChet) October 12, 2023
They have excellent hearing in Iceland
— Jamie Wright @[email protected] (@21June1978) October 12, 2023
This is AMAZING. https://t.co/lT15f4LagD
— Playingitagain (@AmeliaRocket1) October 12, 2023
Love the way he says that twice to make sure its understood
— Vroni (@Vroniholzmann) October 12, 2023
Source @nazirafzal Tiktok @villineto