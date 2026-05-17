Nigel Farage said he’d ban “foreign flags” flying above UK public buildings if Reform UK get into power – 14 savage responses to make you proud to be British

News nigel farage Reform UK

Now that the dust is starting to settle on this year’s local election results, we’re starting to see what Reform UK’s policies might be if they continue to gain power in the UK.

This weekend, Nigel Farage gave one glimpse of the party’s policies – on flags.

It started when Tory MP, James Cleverly, tweeted about how Essex council, under Reform UK, removed the Ukrainian flag from above the council building.

One of the first decisions made by Essex Reform was to remove the Ukrainian flag from County Council HQ. Let that sink in. https://t.co/rdLfi1TN9Z — James Cleverly (@JamesCleverly) May 15, 2026

Farage then replied in a quote-tweet saying: “Under Reform there will be no foreign flags flown above our public buildings. Your reaction to this only demonstrates why you lost in the first place.”

Under Reform there will be no foreign flags flown above our public buildings. Your reaction to this only demonstrates why you lost in the first place. https://t.co/mi8Je2WF24 — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) May 16, 2026

Yes, that’s Nigel Farage – the recipient of foreign donations and enthusiastic wearer of MAGA hats – denouncing flying any foreign flags over official buildings.

Sure enough, Farage’s hypocrisy has been called out by lots of people online.

1.

Flags don't equal patriotism.

Flags don't equal patriotism.

Flags don't equal patriotism.

Flags don't equal patriotism.

Flags don't equal patriotism.

Flags don't equal patriotism.

Flags don't equal patriotism.

Flags don't equal patriotism.

Flags don't equal patriotism. pic.twitter.com/VgyPHWdrNP — Femi (@Femi_sorry) May 17, 2026

2.

But you don't mind taking foreign money when you prostitute yourself to the highest bidder, do you, Nige? pic.twitter.com/JmxGqjIX0g — Maxine, Duchess of Survival (@Maxine2xs) May 16, 2026

3.

What? Ever? Not even for a state visit? Not even commemorating the alliance that defeated Nazism? This is fake patriotism. https://t.co/pUVX6UraKn — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) May 16, 2026

4.

5.

Not even the Russian one? https://t.co/moXVqfUlev — David Gauke (@DavidGauke) May 16, 2026

6.

Reform’s attitude towards Ukraine and Russia demonstrates why people should be worried about voting reform in a general election. https://t.co/SrAKNsXSFs — Laura Trott MP (@LauraTrottMP) May 16, 2026

7.

Farage is for Putin's Russia and Trump's America. How he gets away with posing as a British patriot is one of the scandals of our age https://t.co/1SOB13Dh85 — Nick Cohen (@NickCohen4) May 16, 2026

8.

MP for Stalingrad South celebrates removal of Ukrainian flags from town halls. Standard. https://t.co/AF9H8iN22Y — Josh Fenton-Glynn MP (@JoshFG) May 16, 2026

9.

Farage doesn’t want Ukraine flags flown in the UK. We know he’s an admirer of Putin but are Reform still taking Russian money? https://t.co/kGBWzJmGg9 — Neil Coyle (@coyleneil) May 16, 2026

10.

Maybe tell @AndrewRosindell, Reform UK MP that… pic.twitter.com/2c6Lhg6YhZ — Reform Party UK Exposed (@reformexposed) May 16, 2026

11.

Is it still your view @Nigel_Farage – expressed more than once previously – that NATO provoked the invasion of Ukraine? https://t.co/o3hjrGQhfA — James Cartlidge MP (@jcartlidgemp) May 16, 2026

12.

Nigel is however happy to take personal “gifts” he doesn’t think you deserve to know about, in any flagged currency: ฿ 217,000,000.00

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£5,000,000.00

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Bitcoin ₿85.15

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$6,664,250.00 With #FarageTheFraud it’s one rule for him and another for everyone else https://t.co/FI2r0cieke — Richard Holden MP (@RicHolden) May 16, 2026

13.

Is this the grown up politics of a 'government in waiting'? Attacking a symbolic gesture like this? Reform offer barely any new and fresh thinking, instead defaulting to red meat nonsense like this. They are obsessed with identity politics, flags, and smearing their opponents. https://t.co/ZxXbwIkxsD — Toby Byfield (@TobiasByfield) May 16, 2026

14.