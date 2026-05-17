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Nigel Farage said he’d ban “foreign flags” flying above UK public buildings if Reform UK get into power – 14 savage responses to make you proud to be British

Michael White. Updated May 17th, 2026

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Now that the dust is starting to settle on this year’s local election results, we’re starting to see what Reform UK’s policies might be if they continue to gain power in the UK.

This weekend, Nigel Farage gave one glimpse of the party’s policies – on flags.

It started when Tory MP, James Cleverly, tweeted about how Essex council, under Reform UK, removed the Ukrainian flag from above the council building.

Farage then replied in a quote-tweet saying: “Under Reform there will be no foreign flags flown above our public buildings. Your reaction to this only demonstrates why you lost in the first place.”

Yes, that’s Nigel Farage – the recipient of foreign donations and enthusiastic wearer of MAGA hats – denouncing flying any foreign flags over official buildings.

Sure enough, Farage’s hypocrisy has been called out by lots of people online.

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